Family heartbreak for Parris Goebel

Family heartbreak for Kiwi choreography star Parris Goebel

Parris Goebel shared a moving tribute to her nephew via social media on Saturday.

Award-winning choreographer to the stars, Parris Goebel, is mourning the loss of her 15-month-old nephew, Amarni.

The Kiwi dance sensation took to Instagram to post a moving tribute, writing: "My fingers are numb, my heart beat is slow.

"Today I feel pain, all over my soul. It's hard to believe my munchkin is gone.

JEFF KRAVITZ / FILMMAGIC, INC Goebel at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York City.

"But your song I will sing as I try carry on. You are needed in heaven, so fly away, I will be missing your kisses every day."

The south Auckland-raised dancer, who was worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and Justin Bieber, recently returned home from the US after attending the MTV VMA awards.

For her efforts on Justin Bieber's Sorry, Goebel received a nomination for Best Video.

"This is just crazy," she told her fans and social media followers at the time of her nomination in July.

"My work has been nominated in 3 VMA categories. This such a beautiful reminder to myself that anything is possible. Don't give up on your dreams, if this Polynesian high school drop out from Auckland NZ can do it ... you can do it too."

The dancer had only days to come up with the concept and film Sorry, which quickly went viral worldwide.

Just two days after the video's release it had already surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

