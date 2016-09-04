Leslie Jones' troll: 'I was doing God's work'

One of the Twitter trolls who forced Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones off Twitter in August has gone public insisting he's not sorry for attacking her online.

Milo Yiannopoulos tells US news show Nightline he was doing "God's work" when he took aim at the Saturday Night Live regular, using racist and misogynistic messages that led the 48-year-old to briefly quit social media.

Yiannopoulos hit a low when he compared Jones to an ape shortly after the release of Ghostbusters in July. But he insists he was justified in tweeting what he did.

Reuters Leslie Jones at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Ghostbusters'.

"Trolling is very important," he said in a taped interview set to air on Friday. "I like to think of myself as a virtuous troll... I'm doing God's work."

Drew Angerer Breitbart mouthpiece Milo Yiannopoulos says leading a vicious attack against actress Leslie Jones was "doing God's work".

Jones complained to Twitter bosses about the severity of Yiannopoulos' tweets and they banned him from the social networking platform, but that just fuelled his hatred for Jones - and now he insists the idea of celebrities playing the victim is wrong.

He tells Nightline, "This idea that celebrities are these fragile wallflowers, give me a break," he told Nightline. "That the stars of Hollywood blockbusters are sitting at home crying into their iPhones."

The troll may have been banned from Twitter but his tweets prompted others to attack Jones - and that eventually prompted her to sign off of all platforms.

"It's just too much. It shouldn't be like this," she wrote before quitting Twitter in late July. "So hurt right now."

Leslie opened up about the online attacks during an appearance on Seth Meyers' late night show in the US on July 21, revealing, "What's scary about the whole thing is that the insults didn't hurt me. Unfortunately, I'm used to the insults. That's unfortunate, but what scared me was the injustice of a gang of people jumping against you for such a sick cause.

"It's so gross and mean and unnecessary. So it was just like one of those things like, 'OK, if I hadn't said anything, nobody would have ever knew about this (sic). All those people still would have an account."

