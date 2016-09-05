Suzanne Paul splits from hubby

Thin Lizzy make up's Suzanne Paul splits from long-time husband

LAWRENCE SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ TV personality Suzanne Paul is splitting from Duncan Wilson, her husband of over a decade.

The Thin Lizzy brand ambassador told New Zealand Women's Weekly Magazine Wilson's "meltdowns" have become unbearable for the couple to deal with.

Wilson was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, which causes him to behave erratically, display obsessive-compulsive tendencies and battle bouts of depression.

Just taking one day at a time for now X pic.twitter.com/qR8FSp7WhG — Suzanne Paul (@suzannepaulnz) September 4, 2016

"A couple of weeks ago, he started saying things like, 'you're still gorgeous, you should find yourself someone rich who'll look after you, who's not going to have meltdowns every couple of months. That's what you deserve,'" Paul told the mag.

Wilson added that his wife's local celebrity hasn't helped matters between the pair, with the TV personality "drawing attention" to the couple whenever they're out in public.

In 1996, Paul pocketed a whopping $39m from the sale of Prestige Marketing, a company that owed its success to her tireless promotion of Natural Glow make-up and other products in TV infomercials.

But after the failure of the couple's Kapa Haka-inspired cabaret, Rawaka Cultural Village, in March 2005, Paul went bankrupt. She then publicly vowed to repay all of her creditors.

At the time, Paul credited her relationship with Wilson for getting her through "the hard times".

"[It's] better to call it a day when things are good than let it deteriorate to a point where we're going to hate each other," Wilson said. "We're mature enough to realise this is what needs to happen. We can continue to be friends."

The pair were introduced by mutual friends during a night out at Auckland's Soul Bar over 12 years ago.

"Ten years of marriage is a big deal – celebrities are known for not lasting the distance, so we reckon it's equal to about 35 years when you think of it that way," Paul told Women's Weekly last year.

The couple tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in Fiji in 2005, and renewed their wedding vows for a second time in September last year, after 10 years of marriage.

