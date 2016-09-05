Marilyn Manson: 'Johnny Depp was crucified in the press'

Marilyn Manson.

Rocker Marilyn Manson is standing by his friend Johnny Depp following his recent divorce drama, insisting he is "one of the nicest people" he knows.

The Rock is Dead star, who is godfather to Depp's daughter Lily-Rose, reveals the actor is "like a brother to him" and he is still upset about the way the actor was "crucified" by the media when his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence following their split in May.

"Lily-Rose is my goddaughter and I was there when [his son] Jack was born, so we go back," he tells The Daily Beast.

Twitter Johnny Depp with Marilyn Manson at the Tivoli in Brisbane.

"Johnny is one of the nicest people that I know to the extent where it's almost heartbreaking how kind he is to his friends, and everyone around him. I know that he was completely crucified - unjustly."

MJ Kim/GETTY Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson perform at Amoeba Music on January 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Manson said he would "stand by him on anything".

"As my friend, I know that he's handling it the best he can and he's a great dad, too. It fills me with joy to see his kids grow up and be so smart, and so hilarious. We played a show together not too long ago."

The rocker insists the drama surrounding Johnny's split from Amber was "bulls...", adding, "I wouldn't agree with any of it if someone were to put me on the stand and ask me what I know, or what I've witnessed."

After Amber filed for divorce from Johnny she alleged she was physically abused by Depp throughout their 15-month marriage.

The stars ended their nasty three-month legal battle in late August, and as part of their official marriage termination agreement he agreed to pay The Danish Girl actress US$7 million (NZ$8.17m).

- Cover Media