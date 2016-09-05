Fleur and fella in wedding biz

The Bachelor NZ's Fleur and new boyfriend in wedding photography business

FLEUR VERHOEVEN/INSTAGRAM Fleur Verhoeven and her photographer beau Richard Wood, are offering their services around the Auckland region.

It's safe to say Fleur Verhoeven is well and truly over her short-lived reality TV romance.

The 26-year-old Bachelor NZ winner has teamed up with photographer boyfriend Richard Wood, to launch a bespoke wedding photography service.

The couple, operating under the name Weddings with Fleur and Richard, offer tailored wedding photography packages priced between $6,500 and $8,900.

TV3 Fleur and Jordan - before things turned sour.

"With our wedding packages you do not have one photographer recording your day... you have two," the duo's new website reads.

READ MORE:

* The Bachelor NZ's Shari and Fleur share snaps of their island getaway

* The Bachelor: Jordan's weird social media antics

* The Bachelor: Fleur's full statement

* The Bachelor NZ: Fleur Verhoeven moves on with new love

TV3 Fleur was the winner of The Bachelor NZ season 2, 48 hours later, she was dumped.

"Whilst Richard loves to shoot creative pieces of art, Fleur enjoys the candid fun and emotional moments of the day."

Verhoeven announced the new business venture via Instagram on Sunday night.

BIG NEWS!! @richardwoodphoto and I have decided to join talent and cater to the Big City/Auckland wedding photography market. WEBSITE up now. www.fleurandrichard.co.nz A photo posted by Fleur Verhoeven (@life_as_fleur) on Sep 4, 2016 at 12:36am PDT

In July, Verhoeven confirmed her new relationship with Wood.

"I'm actually in the process right now of having someone pay me to talk about [my new relationship] right now, so unfortunately, I can't say much," she said at the time.

The former bachelorette made headlines in May after season two Bachelor Jordan Mauger called time on the short-lived reality TV romance - a mere 72 hours after the final episode aired around the country.

Verhoeven broke the news to the Kiwi public during a last minute interview on TV3's Story.

"I think that's a case of miscommunication, to be honest. I remember texting him beforehand saying 'I'm going to do an interview' and he understood," she said after the interview aired.

"Maybe he didn't realise that it was going to be a television interview."

At the time, Verhoeven said she and Mauger "were not really in contact".

"We don't really talk. No, it is what it is. There's no hard feelings there. I'm grateful he [broke it off] two days later rather than lead me on when feelings have started to really develop."

Nowadays, Verhoeven and new boyfriend Wood are too busy concentrating on capturing real life Kiwi romances.

- Stuff