Costumes hid Insta star's dark struggle

Overcoming depression: Instagram's Liam Miscellaneous shares powerful new video

Teenage social media sensation Liam Martin has decided to use his Instagram platform and the power of video to vocalise a deeply personal message.

"When I first opened up about depression, I wasn't taken seriously by my parents," Martin, aka Waverider, said.

"At 17, I felt very lost and alone in what I was going through, and because of that, it caused me to get into a deeper and deeper depressive state.

waveride_/INSTAGRAM "I myself have personally been affected by depression but also the aftermath of suicide," said social media sensation Liam Martin.

"I believe it's so important to remain open about how you are feeling in order to tackle overcome what's holding you down."

Martin, 18, is best known for his hilarious Instagram profile featuring inspired celebrity spoofs, in which he dresses up and recreates famous looks donned by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Adele and Justin Bieber.

instagram.com/waverider_ Liam Martin takes on Kim Kardashian in a picture from his Instagram page.

The Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, local quickly amassed a staggering 1.6 million Instagram followers. However, under the costumes lay a dark, daily struggle.

After losing a classmate to depression, Martin said he knew he had to "take urgent action" and speak up about his own experience.

"I have wanted to create content around depression for a long time," he said. "I knew I had to take urgent action in creating this video when a boy from my school took his own life earlier in the year.

"I myself have personally been affected by depression but also the aftermath of suicide. So in a sense, I know what it's like for the sufferer, and for those experiencing the aftermath. Both are horrible to experience and I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

Martin's latest awareness video, Overcoming Depression, was filmed on the notoriously dangerous Piha beach, on Auckland's wild west coast.

"Filming this (video) was a very special experience for me. Piha is known for the many lives it has taken due to its strong currents and ocean waves. And in a sense it's similar to depression... It has taken many lives and sadly the number is rising," he said.

"I filmed the video in one day and over the next couple months, I changed it about 30 times and made sure I was as happy with it as possible. Before I was ready to release it, I hit a major relapse in my battle with depression, and ended up in hospital, in respite care."

Martin said in order to release the video he'd worked tirelessly to complete and deliver his message, he knew he had to "stay strong" and maintain a healthy outlook on life.

"I want to be a voice for those who are suffering and show them it's possible to overcome anything," he said.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

The Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812) will refer callers to some of the helplines below:

Lifeline - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (8 am to 12 midnight) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Suicide Crisis Helpline (aimed at those in distress, or those who are concerned about the wellbeing of someone else) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

- Stuff