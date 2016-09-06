Kanye blasted for model choice

Kanye West blasted for inviting 'multiracial women only' to model casting

Kanye West has outraged fans with his model casting call.
LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Kanye West has been blasted by fans and critics for inviting "multiracial women only" to a model casting call for his New York Fashion Week show.

The rapper posted an ad on Twitter for his Yeezy Season 4 show, seeking only mixed-race women.

West - who was praised for the diversity of his show at last year's fashion week - asked prospective models not to wear makeup, and just "come as you are".

The ad has shocked the rapper's fan base, who demanded to know if he's trying to snub black models this season.

READ MORE:
* Lorde front row for Yeezy
* West leads NYFW diversity change
* Trump vs West: An ego comparison

 
Kanye West was applauded for his diverse models at last year's New York Fashion Week.
ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

Fans speculated if "multiracial" meant Kanye West wanted models who look like wife Kim Kardashian, who has Armenian heritage.
EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

However, other fans speculated it was an attempt by the rapper to say he didn't want white models - or only models who looked like wife Kim Kardashian.

Or perhaps it might just be Kanye doing what Kanye does best: creating controversy.

Despite the outrage, there was no shortage of models at the casting, with lines around the block in Manhattan, New York.

The rapper will perform at the city's Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday nights, ahead of his show on Wednesday.

 - Stuff

special offers