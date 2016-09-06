Kanye blasted for model choice

Kanye West blasted for inviting 'multiracial women only' to model casting

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS Kanye West has outraged fans with his model casting call.

Kanye West has been blasted by fans and critics for inviting "multiracial women only" to a model casting call for his New York Fashion Week show.

The rapper posted an ad on Twitter for his Yeezy Season 4 show, seeking only mixed-race women.

West - who was praised for the diversity of his show at last year's fashion week - asked prospective models not to wear makeup, and just "come as you are".

The ad has shocked the rapper's fan base, who demanded to know if he's trying to snub black models this season.

ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS Kanye West was applauded for his diverse models at last year's New York Fashion Week.

Stop telling dark skinned women it's "not that deep" about Kanye West only asking for multiracial women, you don't have the right to do so. — ebon (@tyriquex) September 3, 2016

@kanyewest This is a major issue. In an industry that consistently cuts Black models out, you do this?! You are the absolute worst. Truly. — sunday candy (@KatchKenda) September 3, 2016

@kanyewest Multiracial women come in every shade. I hope your models don't end up looking one way as if that's the case. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) September 3, 2016

EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS Fans speculated if "multiracial" meant Kanye West wanted models who look like wife Kim Kardashian, who has Armenian heritage.

However, other fans speculated it was an attempt by the rapper to say he didn't want white models - or only models who looked like wife Kim Kardashian.

@kanyewest multiracial only but watch kylie jenner be picked — Bianca! (@BiancajjTaylor) September 3, 2016

Multiracial = ethnically ambiguous = Amber Rose-ish = Kardashian-y = mixed = no Black women allowed. — Alejandro NIGlesias (@AlejandroDaGr8) September 3, 2016

Or perhaps it might just be Kanye doing what Kanye does best: creating controversy.

Despite the outrage, there was no shortage of models at the casting, with lines around the block in Manhattan, New York.

The rapper will perform at the city's Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday nights, ahead of his show on Wednesday.

