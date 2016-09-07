Brace for it: Hiddleswift hits rocks

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift: a relationship in crisis?

Tom Hiddleston has broken his silence regarding his new relationship with Taylor Swift. It’s safe to say, the British actor is in for a wild ride.

Tom Hiddleston could bin that infamous "I heart TS" singlet soon, with reports his relationship with Taylor Swift is on the rocks.

The Daily Mail reports Swift is "uncomfortable" about Hiddleston's desire to be so public with their relationship, and fears he's not with her for the "right reasons".

The 35-year-old actor has reportedly asked the pop star, 26, to the Emmy Awards later this month. However Swift has never walked the red carpet with a boyfriend before and is now having doubts about the relationship, according to an insider.

"Tom wants their relationship to be public, even asking Taylor to go to the Emmys with him, but Taylor wants to keep her private life private," the source told the Mail.

Why is Tom Hiddleston wearing an "I Heart Taylor Swift" tank top in the ocean, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and a ton of other famous faces including Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and more.

"Tom's need for their relationship to be so public so quickly makes her uncomfortable ... She tried to be OK with it in the beginning but fears he is in love with the idea of her and not falling in love with her for the right reasons."

The couple were inseparable in the early days of their romance, after getting together shortly after Swift split from Calvin Harris. However, they have not been photographed together since July.

There may be bad blood on Hiddleston's side of the relationship too, with Radar Online reporting the actor is "sick of being treated like a glorified escort".

"Tom can't deal with being a laughing stock and has told Taylor he's done unless there's a 360-degree change on her part," another insider told Radar.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dance to TI's Bring Em Out in happier days.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dance to TI's Bring Em Out in happier days.

 - Stuff

