Brace for it: Hiddleswift is over

Tom Hiddleston has broken his silence regarding his new relationship with Taylor Swift. It’s safe to say, the British actor is in for a wild ride.

Ragnarok has come for Thor actor Tom Hiddleston's relationship with Taylor Swift.

US Weekly reports the pair have split after a whirlwind three months, citing a source close to the power couple. The relationship reportedly ended because Swift was uncomfortable about how public Hiddleston wanted the couple to be.

"Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn't listen to her concerns when she brought them up," the source said.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's relationship could be on the rocks, according to reports.
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's relationship could be on the rocks, according to reports.

Hiddleston is reportedly "embarrassed" that the relationship fizzled out.

Why is Tom Hiddleston wearing an "I Heart Taylor Swift" tank top in the ocean, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and a ton of other famous faces including Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and more.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported Swift was "uncomfortable" about Hiddleston's desire to be so public with their relationship, and feared he's not with her for the "right reasons".

The 35-year-old actor had reportedly asked the pop star, 26, to the Emmy Awards later this month. However Swift has never walked the red carpet with a boyfriend before and was having doubts about the relationship, according to an insider.

"Tom wants their relationship to be public, even asking Taylor to go to the Emmys with him, but Taylor wants to keep her private life private," the source told the Mail.

Swift and Hiddleston were practically inseparable in their relationship's early stages, but haven't been pictured ...
Swift and Hiddleston were practically inseparable in their relationship's early stages, but haven't been pictured together since July.

"Tom's need for their relationship to be so public so quickly makes her uncomfortable ... She tried to be OK with it in the beginning but fears he is in love with the idea of her and not falling in love with her for the right reasons."

The couple were inseparable in the early days of their romance, after getting together shortly after Swift split from Calvin Harris. However, they have not been photographed together since July.

There may have been bad blood on Hiddleston's side of the relationship too, with Radar Online reporting the actor was "sick of being treated like a glorified escort".

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dance to TI's Bring Em Out in happier days.

"Tom can't deal with being a laughing stock and has told Taylor he's done unless there's a 360-degree change on her part," another insider told Radar.

