Parris Goebel's poem for Amarni

Parris Goebel shares moving poem dedicated to her nephew

INSTAGRAM Parris Goebel's nephew, Amarni, has died.

Parris Goebel has penned a moving poem, dedicated to her 15-month-old nephew Amarni, who died on Friday.

The choreographer shared A Poem For Amarni via her Facebook account.

JEFF KRAVITZ / FILMMAGIC, INC Goebel at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York City.

"Little Amarni Dancing to Aunty Parree on the screen," the poem read. "His back would perk and his eyes light up, with a cute little bounce, and a cute little bop.

"If I'm ever feeling, sad or empty / I will look to the sky and know you are with me / You will rise with the sun that shines so bright / And comfort me with the moon as I sleep at night."

The award-winning choreographer announced the loss of her young nephew on Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

Thank you so much for all the uplifting messages of love that I have received the past couple of days. It has been so comforting for my family and I. Today is our last day with our prince. Let's make it a special one💙 #AmarniCollins A photo posted by Parri$ Goebel (@parrisgoebel) on Sep 5, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

The Kiwi dancer shared a moving tribute, writing: "My fingers are numb, my heart beat is slow.

"Today I feel pain, all over my soul. It's hard to believe my munchkin is gone.

"But your song I will sing as I try carry on. You are needed in heaven, so fly away, I will be missing your kisses every day."

Goebel thanked her fans and followers on social media for their "uplifting messages of love".

"It has been so comforting for my family and I," she added.

The south Auckland-raised choreographer, who was worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and Justin Bieber, recently returned home from the US after attending the MTV VMA awards.

For her efforts on Justin Bieber's Sorry, Goebel received a nomination for Best Video.

"This is just crazy," she told her fans and social media followers at the time of her nomination in July.

"My work has been nominated in 3 VMA categories. This such a beautiful reminder to myself that anything is possible. Don't give up on your dreams, if this Polynesian high school drop out from Auckland NZ can do it ... you can do it too."

The dancer had only days to come up with the concept and film Sorry, which quickly went viral worldwide.

Just two days after the video's release, it had already surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

- Stuff