Captain Kirk is man of the year

Amy Schumer and Chris Pine honoured at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Paramount Pictures

Rihanna shows off her vocal virtuosity in the latest trailer for Star Trek Beyond.

Amy Schumer and Chris Pine landed the top prizes at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday (06Sep16).

The Trainwreck star was named Woman of the Year at the Tate Modern ceremony, while the Star Trek hunk was presented with the International Man trophy at the 19th annual prizegiving.

A number of veterans were also lauded, with Michael Caine winning the Legend trophy, Scottish comedian Billy Connolly picking up the Inspiration prize, and Chic's Nile Rodgers honoured with the Icon award.

Chris Pine arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England.
Mike Marsland

Comedian Ricky Gervais couldn't help but joke about being given the "Genius" award, quipping, "I am a genius. I could have chosen to cure cancer, but I chose to make faces instead!"

READ MORE: Meet GQ's woman of the year

 
Amy Schumer was named GQ's Woman of the Year for 2016.
EDUARDO MUNOZ

Other winners included John Boyega (Breakthrough Actor), Bella Hadid (Hugo Boss Model of the Year), Calvin Harris (Patron Tequila Solo Artist), Mark Ronson (Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man), and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, who was presented with the Designer prize by Sir Elton John.

The leading winners were:
Woman - Amy Schumer
International Man - Chris Pine
Legend - Michael Caine
Genius - Ricky Gervais
Icon - Nile Rodgers
Inspiration - Billy Connolly
Vertu Breakthrough Actor - John Boyega
Hugo Boss Model - Bella Hadid
Band - Tame Impala
Patron Tequila Solo Artist - Calvin Harris
Breakthrough Solo Artist - Jack Garratt
Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man - Mark Ronson
Designer - Alessandro Michele
Breakthrough Designer - James Long
TV Personality - Bear Grylls
Television Actor - Aidan Turner
Outstanding Achievement - Claudio Ranieri
Sportsman - Anthony Joshua
Politician - Sadiq Khan
Writer - Grayson Perry
New Media Star - Casey Neistat
 

Jodie Harsh DJs at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 after party.
David M. Benett

 - Cover Media

