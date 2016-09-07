Captain Kirk is man of the year

Amy Schumer and Chris Pine honoured at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Amy Schumer and Chris Pine landed the top prizes at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday (06Sep16).

The Trainwreck star was named Woman of the Year at the Tate Modern ceremony, while the Star Trek hunk was presented with the International Man trophy at the 19th annual prizegiving.

A number of veterans were also lauded, with Michael Caine winning the Legend trophy, Scottish comedian Billy Connolly picking up the Inspiration prize, and Chic's Nile Rodgers honoured with the Icon award.

Mike Marsland Chris Pine arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England.

Comedian Ricky Gervais couldn't help but joke about being given the "Genius" award, quipping, "I am a genius. I could have chosen to cure cancer, but I chose to make faces instead!"

EDUARDO MUNOZ Amy Schumer was named GQ's Woman of the Year for 2016.

Other winners included John Boyega (Breakthrough Actor), Bella Hadid (Hugo Boss Model of the Year), Calvin Harris (Patron Tequila Solo Artist), Mark Ronson (Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man), and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, who was presented with the Designer prize by Sir Elton John.

The leading winners were:

Woman - Amy Schumer

International Man - Chris Pine

Legend - Michael Caine

Genius - Ricky Gervais

Icon - Nile Rodgers

Inspiration - Billy Connolly

Vertu Breakthrough Actor - John Boyega

Hugo Boss Model - Bella Hadid

Band - Tame Impala

Patron Tequila Solo Artist - Calvin Harris

Breakthrough Solo Artist - Jack Garratt

Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man - Mark Ronson

Designer - Alessandro Michele

Breakthrough Designer - James Long

TV Personality - Bear Grylls

Television Actor - Aidan Turner

Outstanding Achievement - Claudio Ranieri

Sportsman - Anthony Joshua

Politician - Sadiq Khan

Writer - Grayson Perry

New Media Star - Casey Neistat



David M. Benett Jodie Harsh DJs at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 after party.

