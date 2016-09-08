Melissa George assaulted by partner

Australian actress Melissa George allegedly assaulted by partner

The actor was eventually taken to Cochin Hospital in Paris, after complaining that she felt faint, dizzy and light-headed.
The actor was eventually taken to Cochin Hospital in Paris, after complaining that she felt faint, dizzy and light-headed.

Grey's Anatomy actress Melissa George reportedly contacted French police after she was allegedly struck on the face by her partner.

French media reported on Thursday that Perth-born George, who now lives in Paris with her partner Jean-David Blanc, allegedly told French police that her partner had struck her on the face.

The former Home and Away star reportedly contacted a police station in Paris at around 3am on Wednesday morning.

George and Blanc have been dating since 2011 and have two sons together, Solal and Raphael.

George was previously married to Chilean filmmaker Caludio Dabed.

 

 - Stuff

