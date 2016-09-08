Melissa George assaulted by partner

Australian actress Melissa George allegedly assaulted by partner

Grey's Anatomy actress Melissa George reportedly contacted French police after she was allegedly struck on the face by her partner.

French media reported on Thursday that Perth-born George, who now lives in Paris with her partner Jean-David Blanc, allegedly told French police that her partner had struck her on the face.

The former Home and Away star reportedly contacted a police station in Paris at around 3am on Wednesday morning.

Melissa George as Sadie Harris on Grey's Anatomy.

George and Blanc have been dating since 2011 and have two sons together, Solal and Raphael.

George was previously married to Chilean filmmaker Caludio Dabed.

- Stuff