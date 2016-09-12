Actress and activist Alexis Arquette dead at 47

Actress and trans activist Alexis has died, aged 47.

The sibling of actors David, Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, who was born Robert Arquette and transitioned in 2006, died early on Sunday morning in the US, according to brother Richmond Arquette.

Richmond shared the news on Facebook. At the same time Patricia Arquette posted a clip of David Bowie's Star Man - the song that was playing as Alexis died.

Kevin Winter Alexis Arquette.

Breaking through the veil singing StarMan https://t.co/A3way5S3Lb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 11, 2016

He said Alexis was surrounded by "all of his brothers and sisters", adding, "As per his wishes, we cheered at the moment that he transitioned to another dimension".

Paul Redmond David, Patricia and Alexis Arquette.

"Our brother Robert, who became our brother Alexis, who became our sister Alexis, who became our brother Alexis, passed this morning September 11, at 12:32am," Richmond wrote.

"I am feeling immense gratitude to have been afforded the luxury of sharing life with him/her, for learning from Alexis, for being given the gift of being able to love him/her and to be loved by him/her," Richmond's post continued. "He was a force."

"He died as he lived, on his own terms. I am immensely grateful that it was fast and painless. It was an incredibly moving experience and I am humbled and grateful to have been able to have been there with him as he began his journey onward."

John Shearer Rosanna, Alexis and Patricia Arquette.

"Thank you, Alexis, I love you and will always love you."

Boy George was one of the first celebrities to offer up a tribute on social media, tweeting "R.I.P my sister Alexis Arquette. Another bright light gone out far too soon. Love to the family and all that loved Alexis."

R.I.P my sister Alexis Arquette. Another bright light gone out far too soon. Love to the family and all that loved Alexis. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 11, 2016

J. Vespa Alexis Arquette during Paris Hilton's CD Release Party at Privilege - Red Carpet at Privilege.

Born in 1969, Alexis appeared in Pulp Fiction, She's All That, Adam Sandler movies Blended and The Wedding Singer, and Bride Of Chucky. Alexis was also a celebrated underground cartoonist in Los Angeles.

Her break-out role came in 1989's Last Exit To Brooklyn, in which she played a transvestite named Georgette.

Her transition was captured in the documentary Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.

- Cover Media