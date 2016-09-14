Amy Schumer shares food poisoning battle on Instagram

Amy Schumer was in good spirits when she posted some jokes from her sick bed in Paris after a nasty case of food poisoning.
AMY SCHUMER/INSTAGRAM

Amy Schumer was in good spirits when she posted some jokes from her sick bed in Paris after a nasty case of food poisoning.

Amy Schumer is giving fans a firsthand look at her battle with food poisoning.

The comedian posted a picture on Instagram of herself in bed alongside boyfriend Ben Hanisch on Monday with a caption , "Thanks for everything Paris! Except the food poisoning.''

 

Thanks for everything Paris! Except the food poisoning. #nooooooooooo #balmain #nyfw

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

That image was followed by a video and pictures of her smiling while in a hospital bed. "No red flags with this girl."

 

 

No red flags with this girl

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

 

 

She also posted a photo of her "trying to eat chicken broth'' while sitting by a window with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Ad Feedback

READ MORE:
Amy Schumer's Auckland show details announced 
Amy Schumer hospitalised in Hawaii while shooting movie
Amy Schumer leaves a big tip for waitress at Dublin bar

 

Schumer then shared a video in which she jokingly pitched herself for a dating website, telling the camera: "My name is Amy. I'm 35. I love grabbing life by its horns and experiencing everything and I love music and food. 

"I really just want someone to share all of that with. So, I'm taking a chance."

 

Pretty fired up to meet someone

A video posted by @amyschumer on

The Inside Amy Schumer star's romance with beau Ben appears to be going from strength to strength, regardless of the illness. 

The pair started dating in January and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the GQ Men of the Year awards in London, on September 11. 

During an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Amy admitted this is the first time she feels she is in a proper relationship. 

"I feel like Ben is the first guy who's really been my boyfriend," she said. "There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it's the truth."'

 

Jerks at Versailles

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

The Trainwreck star recently wrapped up a European tour.

Schumer's publicist said Tuesday that the comedian is feeling fine now.

- AP with COVER MEDIA

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

'Scotty' just keeps on trucking

Kids optional for Secret fun

Hosking's 'elephant in the room' video

From The Bachelor to Miss Auckland

Woe - Nelly's huge tax bill

Housewives' Port Douglas getaway video

Oliver-Kerby: man's time 'hilarious'

Live: The Housewives are on tour

Hollywood's dreadful Kiwi accents

Living next door to Roald Dahl

Radio hosts back to nude antics

Protesters storm Ryan Lochte video

Kinky Kiwi killer image disputed

Animation's secret weapon

Springsteen promoter: 'Half day off'

Ad Feedback
special offers