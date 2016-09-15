Dancing for Armarni

Parris Goebel organises fundraising dance class for sister

Parris Goebel's nephew, Amarni, has died.
INSTAGRAM

Parris Goebel's nephew, Amarni, has died.

Kiwi dance sensation Parris Goebel will host two dance classes in South Auckland on Thursday night, in a bid to raise funds for her sister and brother-in-law, Kendal and Sean Collins.

Goebel announced on September 3 that her 15-month-old nephew Amarni Collins, died in hospital only days after being admitted with heart complications.

The choreographer shared a moving tribute to her young nephew, thanking her fans and social media followers for their support.

"My fingers are numb, my heart beat is slow. Today I feel pain, all over my soul. It's hard to believe my munchkin is gone," she wrote.

On Wednesday night, Goebel announced that she'd be hosting two special dance tribute classes, in loving memory of Amarni.

Goebel at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York City.
JEFF KRAVITZ / FILMMAGIC, INC

Goebel at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York City.

The choreographed told fans that she'd be teaching the routine to Justin Bieber's Sorry video, "my munchkins favourite video" she added.

"Come and dance with me in memory of my darling nephew," she shared on Instagram.

"All donations will go to help my sister and her family through this tough time. Let's come together for a good cause."

 - Stuff

