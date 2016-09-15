Dancing for Armarni

Parris Goebel organises fundraising dance class for sister
Kiwi dance sensation Parris Goebel will host two dance classes in South Auckland on Thursday night, in a bid to raise funds for her sister and brother-in-law, Kendal and Sean Collins.
Goebel announced on September 3 that her 15-month-old nephew Amarni Collins, died in hospital only days after being admitted with heart complications.
The choreographer shared a moving tribute to her young nephew, thanking her fans and social media followers for their support.
✨DANCE FOR AMARNI✨ Come and dance with me in memory of my darling nephew. All donations will go to help my sister and her family through this tough time. Let's come together for a good cause. 💙 Bring your kids, family, Aunty, any one. First class we'll be teaching "Sorry" my munchkins favourite video🙊 2nd class is advanced. See you all tomorrow❤️ •••The Palace Dance Studio - 8 Station Road, Penrose New Zealand. #DANCEFORAMARNI
"My fingers are numb, my heart beat is slow. Today I feel pain, all over my soul. It's hard to believe my munchkin is gone," she wrote.
On Wednesday night, Goebel announced that she'd be hosting two special dance tribute classes, in loving memory of Amarni.
The choreographed told fans that she'd be teaching the routine to Justin Bieber's Sorry video, "my munchkins favourite video" she added.
"Come and dance with me in memory of my darling nephew," she shared on Instagram.
"All donations will go to help my sister and her family through this tough time. Let's come together for a good cause."
