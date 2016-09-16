The Stath hits Ponsonby

Jason Statham spotted in Ponsonby

Model and presenter Anna Reeve bumped into Jason Statham and grabbed a snap.
He may be wearing a dark beanie, but Jason Statham's forays around Ponsonby aren't going unnoticed.

Statham - in Auckland to film big-budget movie Meg, being shot in West Auckland - has been spotted hanging around the inner-city suburb.

So far this month he's dined at foodie hotspot Ponsonby Central, bought his groceries at organic foodstone Harvest Wholefoods, and now - despite not possessing a twitter account - is on social media.

Model and presenter Anna Reeve claimed a selfie with Statham, despite not recognising him at first, and the owner of Cup and Bun cafe in Hakanoa Street, Grey Lynn, got a snap while selling Statham a macchiato.

But Statham seems unlikely to be speaking to media while he's here. 

Jono and Ben have offered a so-far-unclaimed $1000 bounty for anyone who persuades Statham to phone into their afternoon radio show.

