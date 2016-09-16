The Stath hits Ponsonby

Jason Statham spotted in Ponsonby

ANNA REEVE/INSTAGRAM Model and presenter Anna Reeve bumped into Jason Statham and grabbed a snap.

He may be wearing a dark beanie, but Jason Statham's forays around Ponsonby aren't going unnoticed.

Statham - in Auckland to film big-budget movie Meg, being shot in West Auckland - has been spotted hanging around the inner-city suburb.

So far this month he's dined at foodie hotspot Ponsonby Central, bought his groceries at organic foodstone Harvest Wholefoods, and now - despite not possessing a twitter account - is on social media.

Paying for my parking and there is a big fuss from the girls behind the counter about the gentlemen in front of me in a beanie. One word out of his mouth and I knew it was @jasonstatham. Jay has a pretty big man crush on the guy so had to ask for a selfie too. Nice guy and in NZ till December shooting 'Meg' with Jays old MTV co host @rubyrose. A photo posted by Anna Reeve (Fitzpatrick) (@annareeve_) on Sep 14, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

Model and presenter Anna Reeve claimed a selfie with Statham, despite not recognising him at first, and the owner of Cup and Bun cafe in Hakanoa Street, Grey Lynn, got a snap while selling Statham a macchiato.

But Statham seems unlikely to be speaking to media while he's here.

Big thanks to my pal Nik Ellwood for putting together some bikes and leathers while we are down in New Zealand! @officialtriumph A photo posted by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham) on Sep 9, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT

Jono and Ben have offered a so-far-unclaimed $1000 bounty for anyone who persuades Statham to phone into their afternoon radio show.

- Stuff