The Stath hits Ponsonby

Jason Statham spotted in Ponsonby
He may be wearing a dark beanie, but Jason Statham's forays around Ponsonby aren't going unnoticed.
Statham - in Auckland to film big-budget movie Meg, being shot in West Auckland - has been spotted hanging around the inner-city suburb.
So far this month he's dined at foodie hotspot Ponsonby Central, bought his groceries at organic foodstone Harvest Wholefoods, and now - despite not possessing a twitter account - is on social media.
Paying for my parking and there is a big fuss from the girls behind the counter about the gentlemen in front of me in a beanie. One word out of his mouth and I knew it was @jasonstatham. Jay has a pretty big man crush on the guy so had to ask for a selfie too. Nice guy and in NZ till December shooting 'Meg' with Jays old MTV co host @rubyrose.
Model and presenter Anna Reeve claimed a selfie with Statham, despite not recognising him at first, and the owner of Cup and Bun cafe in Hakanoa Street, Grey Lynn, got a snap while selling Statham a macchiato.
But Statham seems unlikely to be speaking to media while he's here.
Jono and Ben have offered a so-far-unclaimed $1000 bounty for anyone who persuades Statham to phone into their afternoon radio show.
- Stuff
