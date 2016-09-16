The day Sharon Stone died

Sharon Stone no longer fears death after flatlining from brain hemorrhage

StudioCanal Sharon Stone suffered a brain hemorrhage and died a few years after making this film. She was revived at hospital, and says the experienced changed her.

Actress Sharon Stone returned to the world of the living with confidence after dying nearly 20 years ago.

The 58-year-old suffered a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage in 2001, which knocked her out, and the Casino star is convinced she was actually dead when she lost consciousness.

"I feel that I did die," the actress told Closer Weekly. "This kind of giant vortex of light was upon me and - poof! I sort of took off into this glorious, white light."

MARIO ANZUONI Actress Sharon Stone says she learned "not to be afraid of dying" after a brain hemorrhage in 2001.

Stone claims she also made contact with loved ones who were long dead.

"I started to see and be met by some of my friends… people who were very, very dear to me (who had died)," she recalled. "I had a real journey with this that took me to places both here and beyond."

However, the otherworldly experience didn't last long, with Sharon noting: "But it was very fast - whoosh! Suddenly, I was back. I was back in my body."

In the two years following the haemorrhage, Stone underwent extensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk and talk again, and although the physical recuperation process was a huge challenge, the Basic Instinct star is extremely grateful for the experience, as she no longer fears death.

"I get not to be afraid of dying and I get to tell other people that it's a fabulous thing and death is a gift," she concluded.

"When death becomes you, as it will, it's a glorious beautiful thing. I had an incredible sense of well-being and a sense that it's just so near. Death, it's very near and very safe. It's not a far away or scary thing."

