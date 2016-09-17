Mel Gibson to be dad again at 60

Mel Gibson to be a dad again at 60

JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross.

Mel Gibson is set to become a father for the ninth time next year.



The 60-year-old Braveheart star and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, are expecting their first child together in early 2017, Gibson's representative confirms to People.com.

The kid will be Mel's ninth - and the veteran actor couldn't be happier.



"Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby," a close friend tells the publication.

REGIS DUVIGNAU Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross share a 'kiss'.



"Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can't wait to be parents together. The last two years have been some of his happiest years he's ever had."

The baby will be former professional equestrian and writer Rosalind's first.

"She is great for him," an insider recently told People.com. "She has her own life, but also seems to enjoy Mel's... They are very much on the same page."

It's the latest good news for Gibson after his new directorial project, Hacksaw Ridge, received a 10-minute standing ovation following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this month.



The World War II drama, starring Andrew Garfield as real-life US Army medic and Medal of Honour recipient Desmond Doss, has also garnered early Oscars buzz ahead of its release in November.



Gibson recently settled a child support battle with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, who he split from in 2010. They are parents to six-year-old daughter Lucia.



Gibson also shares seven older children with his ex-wife Robyn, who he separated from in 2006 after 26 years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in 2011.

- Cover Media