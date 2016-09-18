Singer on exclusive dating app

John Mayer using elite dating app to find love: report

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters John Mayer has turned to technology to help him with his love life.

US singer John Mayer is reportedly looking for love online after signing up to exclusive dating app Raya.

The Your Body Is a Wonderland singer split from Katy Perry in 2015 after dating on and off since 2012, and while she has since moved on with British actor Orlando Bloom, Mayer has turned to modern technology to help him find a new love.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the 38-year-old has a profile on Raya, an elite members-only app for creatives on which new users have to be approved by an anonymous committee.

"His profile is a slide show of photos set to a Neil Young song," a source reveals.



He isn't the only star to resort to Raya to search for a soulmate – actors Jeremy Piven and Matthew Perry are also said to be members, as is comedienne Chelsea Handler.

The news comes three months after John admitted he was ready for a new relationship.

"I'm ready to roll, I'm more mature than I've ever been," he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens: Live in June. "The stage is set ... I'm single and I'm excited about the future."

John has a long list of famous exes, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Minka Kelly, but he previously insisted he was never the playboy he was portrayed to be in the press.

The star claims he played up his wild behaviour to fit the part – because he thought that's what fans wanted to see.

Asked if he considered himself a womaniser during an interview with US broadcaster Ronan Farrow last year, he replied: "No. Absolutely not. But when you're crafty and you're clever and you go, 'Well, I'm just going to be as strange as they think I am,' then you lose (yourself).

"Number one: You're not playing music anymore. Number two: You're not feeling anything honestly. And number three: You're not saying anything honestly."

- Cover Media