Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr dies at 73

REUTERS The actress who famously played Liesl, the eldest of the von Trapp children, has died at the age of 73.

Charmian Carr, the US actor best known for sweetly portraying the eldest von Trapp child in The Sound of Music, has died. She was 73.

Carr died on Saturday of complications from a rare form of dementia in Los Angeles, said her spokesman, Harlan Boll.



At age 21, the actress portrayed Liesl von Trapp in the 1965 musical film. She famously performed the song Sixteen Going on Seventeen.

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia.

After The Sound of Music, Carr's only other major Hollywood role was starring with Anthony Perkins in the Stephen Sondheim television musical Evening Primrose. She played a mysterious young woman who lived in a department store.



Tributes from showbiz personalities and fans alike have poured in for Carr on social media.

Reuters The cast of The Sound of Music reunited for the first time in 45 years on an episode of Oprah in 2010.

Seth MacFarlane shared on Twitter: "So very saddened to hear of the death of Charmian Carr. She leaves behind one of the most memorable performances in movie history."

On her website, her site manager wrote: "Me and my family are so sad to have to post this message and will miss her dearly."

The Sound of Music lost a beloved member of the family w/ the passing of Charmian Carr. She will be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/ehqec4uWrr — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) September 18, 2016

"It's always sad when a member of the family passes away – and in the case of the 'family' of the movie The Sound of Music, it's especially sad when it is the first of the group to go," said Ted Chapin, president of the Rogers & Hammerstein organisation, in a statement.

"Charmian Carr played the oldest von Trapp child, and in some ways she maintained that role in real life – guiding, cheering, supporting and generally being there for the rest of her 'sisters' and 'brothers'."

The actress wrote a pair of books about her Sound of Music experiences: Forever Liesl and Letters to Liesl.

16 years old, and doesn't need a governess. RIP, Charmian Carr. pic.twitter.com/fKIoMKbPei — Chiara Atik (@ChiaraAtik) September 18, 2016

She fully embraced audiences' reverence for the musical, frequently appearing at fan events commemorating the film, including sing-a-long performances at the Hollywood Bowl.

"I tell people that they should consider sing-a-long Sound Of Music like going to a therapist," she said in a 2005 interview. "It's just a kind of therapy. They can move around. They can dance and talk back to the screen. They can skip their appointment with the shrink that week."

The actress went on to become an interior designer in Southern California. Her clients included Michael Jackson and Sound of Music screenwriter Ernest Lehman.

One of Charmian's and many happy times together . She has been like a sister throughout my life . Excruciating . pic.twitter.com/IXPok2I1e4 — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) September 18, 2016

Carr was born in Chicago in 1942. Her mother was a vaudeville actress, and her father was a musician and orchestra leader.

She is survived by her four siblings, her two children and four grandchildren. She is also survived by the six other actors who became part of cinematic history when they were cast as the von Trapp children.

Her alter-ego is survived on the screen by six fictional siblings, Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretel, played by actors Nicholas Hammond, Heather Menzies, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath.

"We're second family," said Kym Karath, who played the youngest von Trapp, Gretl, in an AP interview last year to commemorate the film's 50th anniversary.

"As adults, we were deeply bonded, so our lives have really interwoven with each other."

For the fans, there is little else to say but, for the last time, so long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.

- AP