Jason Statham goes go-karting

Jason Statham snapped on the go-kart rink

SUPPLIED Staff of Extreme Indoor Carts managed to snap themselves with the famous man.

You might think action hero Jason Statham would get enough high-octane thrills from his time on set.

But the star of The Transporter, Furious 7 and The Italian Job clearly can't get enough of cars, choosing to go on a go-karting jaunt in Auckland on Sunday to get his racing fix.

Extreme Indoor Carts manager Chris Turner, who hosted Statham along with "some of his mates – stuntmen and camera people", said the movie star was congenial.

ANNA REEVE/INSTAGRAM Model and presenter Anna Reeve bumped into Jason Statham and grabbed a snap.

"He's not what you expect, he was really approachable."



"Our staff were all a little bit star-struck."

Turner said Statham was more reserved at the beginning.

"One of his mates came up to us and told us [Statham] wanted to keep things low-key, blow off some steam, so we didn't ask for a selfie or anything like that."

But once he'd completed his racing he opened up, Turner said.

"He was really happy once he'd had his racing, not shying away from talking at all, asking questions about how he could have gone faster.

"So we took a selfie then."

What was Statham, a former competitive driver, like on the course?

"He was actually pretty good," Turner conceded.

"He bet all his mates, which he was pretty chuffed about ... I had to remind him it wasn't a track record, and he laughed about that."

Statham is in Auckland to film blockbuster Meg, and it appears the actor is making the most of his time in New Zealand.

He has been spotted during forays into Ponsonby, a central-city suburb.

With model fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley currently making waves in New York, we can probably expect Statham to be caught doing more manly activities as he keeps himself entertained during his trip: we'd like to volunteer ourselves for his entourage, if he's looking.

- Stuff