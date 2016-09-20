This is TVNZ's million-dollar man

TVNZ board finally reveals who their million-dollar staffer is

TVNZ's board has confirmed that chief executive Kevin Kenrick is its highest paid employee, earning $1 million.

The board was "surprised" by speculation about who was the highest-paid earner for the 2014/2015 financial year, it said in a statement released on Monday night.

"TVNZ stands by its decision not to release individual presenter remuneration details ... the CEO is the highest paid role within TVNZ and Kevin's remuneration is reviewed annually against market data received by the board from independent specialist advisers," said board chairwoman Joan Withers.

She was responding to speculation that Seven Sharp presenter Mike Hosking may be TVNZ's million-dollar man.

But while conceding it was "best practice" to disclose the chief executive's salary - and claiming it wanted to be transparent - the state broadcaster has no plans to follow moves by Britain's BBC to disclose presenters' salaries.

"Full disclosure of CEO remuneration is best practice amongst listed entities and TVNZ will be providing this same level of transparency in its upcoming annual report," Withers said.

The British government plans to force the BBC to disclose the names and pay packets of 109 of its top on-air personalities and broadcast journalists.

In New Zealand, state broadcasters TVNZ and Radio New Zealand (RNZ) are required to list the salary bands of any employee who earns more than $100,000 a year in their respective annual reports.

However, those figures are not tied to specific individuals or job types, which has prompted questions over whether that should change to achieve greater transparency.

TVNZ differs from the BBC because, while it is publicly-owned, the media organisation generates commercial revenue and returns a dividend to the government. But the situation is more clear-cut in RNZ's case which is a Crown entity.

Kenrick's pay packet is light years ahead of the second-biggest earner who banks between $640,001 to $650,000, followed by two employees who take home just over half a million dollars each.

In total, 218 current and 33 former employees received salaries from TVNZ over $100,000 in the 2014/2015 financial year, however it was unclear whether payments to contractors were included in the figures.

The state broadcaster's latest annual report shows TVNZ's five most expensive employees collectively bank between $3.3 million and $3.4 million - but their identities remained shrouded in secrecy.

The costs for RNZ's flagship current affairs offering, Checkpoint, have jumped almost $90,000 to $728,249 since it went multi-platform and hired presenter, John Campbell.

The biggest earner on RNZ's books received a salary of $400,000-$410,999, according to its annual report.

