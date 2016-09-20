The Bachelor's Naz Khanjani to fight Bella Henry video

Bella Henry accepts Naz Khanjani's boxing ring challenge.

Nasty 'Naz' Khanjani has finally found herself a boxing opponent.

It appears that Khanjani will step into the ring on Saturday, October 1 with Bella Henry, fighting on the undercard to Joseph Parker's bout with Alexander Dimitrenko at Auckland's Vodafone Events Centre. 

On Tuesday afternoon, organisers Duco Events confirmed Khanjani's opponent would be officially announced during Wednesday morning's Paul Henry show, suggesting Henry Jr will fight The Bachelor NZ runner-up.

Bella Henry and Naz Khanjani.
The former Bachelorette was originally scheduled to fight Mai FM radio DJ Lily Taurau in July of this year, however Khanjani was forced to withdraw from the fight at the last minute, due to a kidney infection.

Henry first expressed her interest in fighting Khanjani back in June.

In an interview with Newshub, Henry declared: "Naz, you want to fight? I'm ready to fight you, I want to be on your hit list.

"I know you're gonna do all this s**t and be funny and make all these jokes and be mean and try and get me but I've got tough skin, you can say whatever you want to me, you can say your harsh words and I'm just gonna show you with my fist.

"And you know what, you want a nose job? Well I'm going to give you one."

The ticketed event will also feature Junior Fa, Bowyn Morgan, Izu Ugonoh and Brown Buttabean fighting in the lead up to the main Parker v Dimitrenko fight.

 - Stuff

