TVNZ sorry over salary secret

TVNZ's million-dollar man has 'defied gravity' board chair says

TVNZ CEO Kevin Kenrick's salary will now be disclosed in the organisation's Annual Report to achieve greater transparency.

TVNZ board chairwoman, Joan Withers insists chief executive Kevin Kenrick deserves "every cent" of his million-dollar salary because he "defied gravity"..

Withers has offered an apology for not immediately making it clear that Kenrick was the state broadcaster's highest earner and promised it will now disclose the chief executive's salary in its Annual Report.

On Monday night the broadcaster bent to pressure to reveal who was getting the top pay packet, but continued to refuse to divulge the salaries of its top presenters.

TVNZ board chair Joan Withers says chief executive Kevin Kenrick is worth every cent of his $1 million pay packet.

His earnings in the year ending June 2015 sat between $1.10 million and $1.11m and Withers, who said she earned $80,000 as board chair, insisted the sum was well-deserved.

"He's been an exemplary CEO. He really has defied gravity in the past 12 or 18 months, so yeah, he's worth every cent."

The earnings of TVNZ's top broadcasters, including Seven Sharp presenter Mike Hosking, are to remain confidential.

It comes as the British government inches towards forcing the BBC to disclose the salaries of 109 of its top broadcasters and journalists.

While TVNZ is publicly owned, it is commercially funded through advertising and pays a dividend to the government.

"The last thing we want to do is to not appear to be transparent over chief executive's remuneration," Withers said. "It's the norm for the CEO's salary to be disclosed."

But it appeared that desire for transparency does not extend to the salaries TVNZ has given to its top on-air talent.

"At the moment, there is absolutely no norm in the New Zealand market for disclosing presenter remuneration. Nobody does it."

Withers admitted there were "commercial sensitivities" in disclosing that information and feared revealing it could eat away at TVNZ's talent pool.

"As you would've seen, certainly in the past 12 months, there's been something of a talent war. We've been part of that," Withers said.

"Having to go down a route of disclosing top talent remuneration is going to tie not one hand behind our back, but essentially tie a couple of hands behind our backs, because you are then making yourself very vulnerable to someone making a competitive pitch for talent."

Withers explained that there was "an expectation" that presenters' and reporters' salaries would not be disclosed, but was unsure about whether TVNZ was contractually obliged to keep those details confidential.

When asked directly whether Seven Sharp presenter Mike Hosking was a contractor rather than an TVNZ employee, Withers said "that would be a question for Kevin [Kenrick]."

She did admit that "there was a mix of contractors and employees" at the organisation and said "we don't market ourselves as the state broadcaster."

Kenrick was unavailable for comment on Tuesday evening.

- Stuff