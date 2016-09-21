Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been together for 12 years.

Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are set for divorce, due to conflicting views over how to raise their children.

Jolie filed for a divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Her lawyer, Robert Offer, has released a statement, saying the decision to divorce was made "for the health of the family". He would not comment further on the circumstances behind it.

FRED PROUSER/REUTERS REUTERS JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER/REUTERS MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES FRED PROUSER/REUTERS REUTERS LASZLO BALOGH/REUTERS DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS STUART C WILSON/REUTERS ISSEI KATO/REUTERS LUKE MACGREGOR/REUTERS KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/REUTERS MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of their film Mr & Mrs Smith in June 2005. The couple met in 2003 on the film's set, and became a couple the following year. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ride a motorbike around Vietnam's southern Ho Chi Minh City in November 2006. The couple buy daughter Zahara an ice cream in Mumbai, India, in November 2006. The couple at the world premiere of Pitt's film Ocean's 13 at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2007. Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were all smiles at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2008. Angelina Jolie was pregnant with twins Knox and Vivienne at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008. Angelina Jolie loved Brad Pitt throughout his many hair and beard transformations. Here they are at a Unicef Ball in California in December 2009. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with son Maddox and daughter Shiloh in Venice in February 2010. Pitt joined Jolie on the set of her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, in Budapest in November 2010. Pitt couldn't keep his hands off Jolie at the Golden Globes in January 2011. The couple share an intimate moment on the red carpet at a screening of Pitt's film The Tree of Life at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2011. The couple looking not-so-thrilled, but nonetheless glam, at the Golden Globes in January 2012. Jolie's leg stole the show at the Oscars in February 2012, becoming one of the couple's most famous moments. The happy couple at the world premiere of Pitt's World War Z in London in June 2013. The couple with their kids at Haneda international airport in Tokyo in July 2013. Brad Pitt supported his human rights campaigner wife at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict in London in June 2014. The couple wed in August 2014. Pitt and Jolie pose at the AFI Awards in Beverly Hills, California in January 2015. The couple at the premiere of their film By the Sea in November 2015. 1 of 20 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

Legal documents listed the couple's separation date as September 15, TMZ reported.

FRED PROUSER/REUTERS Angelina Jolie and partner Brad Pitt with son Maddox at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in November 2013.

Jolie was seeking physical custody of the couple's six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox - with Pitt to get visitation rights, TMZ reported.

The issues between the couple reportedly centred on Jolie's concerns about Pitt's parenting methods.

The couple met in 2003 on the set of their film Mr & Mrs Smith, and became a couple the following year, after Pitt separated from then-wife, actress Jennifer Aniston.

NEIL HALL/REUTERS The couple sign autographs for fans at for the world premiere of Pitt's film World War Z.

Jolie - who has previously been married twice, to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton - and Pitt married in August 2014.

They have six children, three of whom are adopted, from Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia.

The couple last year made their second film together, By the Sea, which told the story of a marriage breakup.

DADO RUVIC/REUTERS The couple at the Sarajevo Film Festival in July 2011.

Jolie used her married name - Jolie Pitt - for the first time in the credits.

The film was a box office flop, but Jolie told Associated Press that playing a couple with marital problems was cathartic.

"It almost makes you get past those issues because you can laugh at them," Jolie said.

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS The couple didn't always look thrilled to be out together.

"You do a film about bad marriage and you witness that behaviour. You study it, you let it out, you attack each other and then you just want to hold each other and make sure you never behave that way."

The couple sought to direct the glare of their celebrity toward other causes.

Jolie Pitt, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, became an outspoken voice for refugees and various causes in Africa, as well as for breast cancer treatment after undergoing a double mastectomy.

- Stuff