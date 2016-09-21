Splitsville for Brangelina?

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt - report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been together for 12 years.

Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly set for divorce, due to conflicting views over how to raise their children.

TMZ reports Jolie filed for a divorce on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.

It reported legal documents listed the couple's separation date as September 15.

Jolie was seeking physical custody of the couple's six children, with Pitt to get visitation rights, the website reported.

The issues between the couple were set to centre on Jolie's concerns about Pitt's parenting methods.

The couple met in 2003 on the set of their film Mr and Mrs Smith, and became a couple the following year, after Pitt separated from then-wife, actress Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt and Jolie married in August 2014.

They have six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox - three of whom are adopted.

Jolie has previously been married twice, to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.

- Stuff