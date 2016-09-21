Jennifer Aniston memes flood in after Brangelina split

TVNZ It's all over for Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split may be the hot topic of the morning, but it's another woman's face who has taken over the internet - Jennifer Aniston's.

Aniston memes of all kinds have been the Internet's latest response to the announcement that Angelina Jolie Pitt had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The couple fell in love during the making of 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, when Brad Pitt was still married to Aniston.

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Memes have taken over the internet about Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Fans are posting pictures of Aniston from her past performances, largely on Friends, making smug "I told you so faces" and celebratory moments.

By Wednesday morning in New Zealand, Aniston was the fourth most popular tending topic on Twitter in the US.

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 and split in 2005. Aniston married actor-writer Justin Theroux in 2015.

#brangelina Jennifer Anniston and the Internet going to the #brangelina divorce party pic.twitter.com/hqQKqPVqTs — Faith (@faith_x1) September 20, 2016

The only good thing about this #Brangelina trending are all the #JenniferAniston gifs pic.twitter.com/GIaJIPzkSR — Renee H. (@mtgreiunicorn) September 20, 2016

"The same way you get him is the same way you lose him" has never been so true #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/yqpAWxa4dF — weekByweek opinions (@chill_kbye) September 20, 2016

- Stuff