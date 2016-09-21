Jennifer Aniston memes flood in after Brangelina split
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split may be the hot topic of the morning, but it's another woman's face who has taken over the internet - Jennifer Aniston's.
Aniston memes of all kinds have been the Internet's latest response to the announcement that Angelina Jolie Pitt had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.
The couple fell in love during the making of 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, when Brad Pitt was still married to Aniston.
Fans are posting pictures of Aniston from her past performances, largely on Friends, making smug "I told you so faces" and celebratory moments.
By Wednesday morning in New Zealand, Aniston was the fourth most popular tending topic on Twitter in the US.
Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 and split in 2005. Aniston married actor-writer Justin Theroux in 2015.
How Jennifer must feel #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/0yc4pbnfLt— Matthew Crane (@CraneOfficial) September 20, 2016
#brangelina Jennifer Anniston and the Internet going to the #brangelina divorce party pic.twitter.com/hqQKqPVqTs— Faith (@faith_x1) September 20, 2016
Meanwhile.... #Brangelina #ChinChin pic.twitter.com/u7DVcs9wPX— Steph and Dom (@stephanddom) September 20, 2016
The only good thing about this #Brangelina trending are all the #JenniferAniston gifs pic.twitter.com/GIaJIPzkSR— Renee H. (@mtgreiunicorn) September 20, 2016
"The same way you get him is the same way you lose him" has never been so true #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/yqpAWxa4dF— weekByweek opinions (@chill_kbye) September 20, 2016
Jen knows😂😂#brangelina #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/3dF4nzMRjD— beck (@BeccaSylvester) September 20, 2016
#JusticeForJen pic.twitter.com/jUUjkEfnlY— Jon M Roth (@jonmroth) September 20, 2016
Im just gonna say it #justiceforjen pic.twitter.com/GATQJ8NiUu— Emily Boileau (@Wilmot26) September 20, 2016
#JenniferAniston right now: pic.twitter.com/1pAzdVXGjd— Bayan; (@bayantastic_) September 20, 2016
The is #JenniferAniston hearing the news about #brangelina lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/gzG5sPKRdo— Monica McClarren (@MonicaMcClarren) September 20, 2016
- Stuff
