Jennifer Aniston memes flood in after Brangelina split

It's all over for Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split may be the hot topic of the morning, but it's another woman's face who has taken over the internet - Jennifer Aniston's.

Aniston memes of all kinds have been the Internet's latest response to the announcement that Angelina Jolie Pitt had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The couple fell in love during the making of 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, when Brad Pitt was still married to Aniston.

Memes have taken over the internet about Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.
MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Fans are posting pictures of Aniston from her past performances, largely on Friends, making smug "I told you so faces"  and celebratory moments.

By Wednesday morning in New Zealand, Aniston was the fourth most popular tending topic on Twitter in the US.

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 and split in 2005. Aniston married actor-writer Justin Theroux in 2015.

 

 

