SPLASHNEWS Angelina Jolie's decision to file for divorce from Brad Pitt reportedly has nothing to do with another woman, but Pitt's history of meeting and falling in love with women on movie sets is sparking rumors about Allied co-star.

Insiders say Marion Cotillard is "absolutely devastated" by claims she's the reason Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are breaking up.

It's been alleged that Pitt and Jolie split because Pitt was romantically involved with the French actress, who is in a relationship with fellow thespian Guillaume Canet.

​Pitt and Cotillard co-star in upcoming spy thriller Allied, and the film's producer has described their chemistry as "electric".

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in spy thriller Allied.

However source close to Cotillard's family in Paris has rubbished the claims, telling the Daily Mail the Macbeth star will be upset by them.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES/YouTube Brad Pitt's latest film to release in November.

"Marion and Guillaume are blissfully happy, and these kind of claims are not what Marion wants to be hearing," the source said.

"Claims that she's cheating on Guillaume with Brad will leave her absolutely devastated. This doesn't sound like her at all."

Cotillard and Canet have five-year-old son, Marcel, together, although they're not married.

It's all over for Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

"She enjoys her family time and wants to enjoy more of it," said the source. "All this fuss will be a huge shock to her."

The official reason given for Pitt and Jolie's divorce is differences in the way the pair want to bring up their six children.

However celebrity gossip site Page Six claims to have been told Jolie hired a private investigator after hearing rumours Pitt and Cotillard had been fooling around on the set of Allied in England.

ONE News Now It's all over for Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The investigator allegedly discovered Pitt was in the "throes of some insane mid-life crisis" and had been cheating on Jolie with Cotillard, as well as partying and taking drugs.

If that's true it has parallels to Pitt and Jolie first got together. They are reported to have fallen in love on the set of 2005 spy film Mr and Mrs Smith, while Pitt was still married to Friends star Jennifer Anniston.

