Jon Voight: 'Say a little prayer'

Jon Voight: 'I'm concerned for Angie and the children'

ONE News Now Brad Pitt releases a short statement after the news of his divorce erupts.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has asked the media for respect and privacy following the shocking news his marriage is over.

The actor's wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on Sept 19, citing "irreconcilable differences".

In a statement after the news emerged, he said: "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

Kevork Djansezian/Reuters Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt reportedly due to differences in parenting.

The couple, who wed in 2014, met on the set of 2005 action film Mr and Mrs Smith, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.



READ MORE:

* Brangelina split: End of a Hollywood dream?

* Hollywood reacts to Brangelina's shock divorce

* Angelina Jolie's divorce custody terms an 'insult'

* How Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt raise their six kids

* Angelina Jolie opens up on her marriage to Brad Pitt

* Brad Pitt speaks on Angelina Jolie's double mastectomy

* Marion Cotillard 'devastated' by claims she's behind split



The actor has not revealed any details about the split and he has not addressed reports suggesting his parenting style led to the marriage split.

Jolie's father, actor Jon Voight, has also spoken out about the breakdown of his daughter's marriage, telling Inside Edition: "Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this."

"I don't know what (the reason) is," he said. "It's a sad thing. Say a little prayer. I am concerned for Angie and the children and hopefully I will be seeing them very soon."

Jolie has yet to break her silence about the split, and it appears she won't be speaking out for some time.

HOLLYSCOOP With Brangelina's divorce announcement comes the question of how the couple will split their US$400m fortune.

Her attorney, Robert Offer, told the the BBC: "She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, the actress' manager, Geyer Kosinski, insists, like Pitt, the actress is focusing on their children.

A statement to E! News reads: "Angelina is doing what's best in the interest of taking care of her children.

ONE News Now Brangelina's shock showbiz divorce leaves Hilary Barry bewildered.

"She appreciates everyone's understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Hollyscoop When the actress filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, she also applied for sole custody of their children, giving Pitt visitation rights only.

- Cover Media