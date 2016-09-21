Anthony Bourdain separates from wife Ottavia after 9 years

Chef Anthony Bourdain is to separate from his wife of nine years a source has confirmed.
DANNY MOLOSHOK

Chef Anthony Bourdain is to separate from his wife of nine years a source has confirmed.

Celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain and his MMA fighter wife Ottavia Busia are separating after nine years of marriage.

A representative for Bourdain has confirmed reports of the split, but didn't offer any comment.

Bourdain and Busia were married in 2007 and their daughter, Ariane, was born the same year.

Busia commented on her marriage to Bourdain in a column for Lena Dunham's Lenny site last month, writing that Bourdain "half-jokes that he married Sophia Loren but ended up with Jean-Claude Van Damme.'' The jujitsu-trained fighter said she's not the same person that she was and credited her training for the change.

READ MORE:
Barack Obama stops for noodles with Anthony Bourdain in Vietnam
Chef Anthony Bourdain

 

Ad Feedback

 - AP

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Quiz: Brangelina trivia

Jennifer Aniston's time has come

Tape Face to perform in Vegas

The Block NZ: 'diabolical' for Northcote

Matamata man behind NZ's Top 40 music

Brangelina: The key moments

Brangelina: What the divorce suit says

TVNZ airs its Dirty Laundry

'I tell him not to do those stupid apps'

Alexis Arquette died of heart attack

Pop around the clock

Housewives face 'uncomfortable issues'

How will Brangelina split $547m?

Far from Heavenly

Who are the Jolie-Pitt brood? video

Ad Feedback
special offers