Brangelina: The best reaction memes and tweets

Fairfax Media Actor George Clooney hears about the divorce of friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the first time.

When news broke that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, after 12 magical years, reactions on social media varied.

Team Jen supporters rejoiced while others despaired. How could it be, the Mr and Mrs Smith, quite literally typifying #couplegoals, divorced?

As the world (and best mate George Clooney, apparently) let the bad news sink in, here's some of the most creative reactions to the end of Brad and Ange:

JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are trending on Twitter.

Many chose to look on the bright side.

ONE News Now Brad Pitt releases a short statement after the news of his divorce erupts.

I thought I didn't believe in true love anymore bc of the #Brangelina split



But then I remembered that the Obama's exist pic.twitter.com/HSJ2YxQboX — angel✿ (@abstractangel) September 21, 2016

Why are people saying #Brangelina was the best celebrity couple and that love is dead????? pic.twitter.com/TKwmIMJvwF — Maggie Victor (@maggie_victor) September 21, 2016

MARIO ANZUONI Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have called time on their relationship.

And that ladies and gentlemen is how karma works #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/5P54EFsYaR — Caroline (@C_Marie_Stella) September 20, 2016

How is Zahara??? How are Pax and Maddox??? Is Shiloh okay??? #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/nQYvvpgaBD — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) September 20, 2016

Some reflected on the difficult year that was.

Ben and Jennifer, #Brangelina, Batman and Superman...

2016 has been a hard year for romance. :( pic.twitter.com/zNYUQo9VHh — Connor (@ConnorFilm) September 21, 2016

me: knows the #Brangelina divorce has no impact on my personal life and i'll live through it



also me: pic.twitter.com/YCv8OB5WOI — Dev (@liamscarver) September 20, 2016

When you innocently log onto Twitter and then #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/91Ra0RC0Br — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) September 20, 2016

"After 11 years, #Brangelina calls it quits" I need a moment to appreciate this 😭 pic.twitter.com/KjAvTqAUni — Common White Girl (@girlposts) September 20, 2016

#Brangelina is the saddest breakup since Poldi & Schweini 😪 😭 pic.twitter.com/ek7rFVZ43D — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) September 20, 2016

"We can get through these difficult times by coming together as one nation" #brangelina pic.twitter.com/tnNLP28unl — kyle (@kylemorris97) September 20, 2016

Can someone pass us the waterproof mascara pls cos #Brangelina has totally ruined our day 😩 pic.twitter.com/S0RU5Jkzru — BEAUTY BAY (@beautybay) September 20, 2016

NYC really abusing the emergency cellphone alert right now. #Brangelina pic.twitter.com/mKvP5bh3W0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 20, 2016

Others were reminded that life must go on.

When you're distracted and upset about the #Brangelina split but still have to do your job. pic.twitter.com/TiGS92X0Q0 — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2016

Adele just dedicated her NYC show to #Brangelina. "I need to address the elephant in the room ... It's the end of an era!" #AdeleMSG — Nick Hautman (@nickhautman) September 21, 2016

When u want to check Twitter but r afraid #Brangelina is still trending. pic.twitter.com/YoWkFDoyt5 — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) September 21, 2016

Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today ? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2016

When a friend is sad about #Brangelina being over and you realize you can't ever leave them alone with your man. pic.twitter.com/7HwgRrRdmQ — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) September 20, 2016

Really, #Brangelina trying to kill my Scream Queens season 2 premiere day high? Nice try. pic.twitter.com/N8akSY0SbB — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) September 20, 2016

Students: #Brangelina is NOT sufficient grounds for special consideration applications. pic.twitter.com/BR9X5sCYBN — Western Sydney Uni (@westernsydneyu) September 21, 2016

- Stuff