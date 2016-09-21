Brangelina: The best reaction memes and tweets video

Actor George Clooney hears about the divorce of friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the first time.

When news broke that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, after 12 magical years, reactions on social media varied.

Team Jen supporters rejoiced while others despaired. How could it be, the Mr and Mrs Smith, quite literally typifying #couplegoals, divorced?

As the world (and best mate George Clooney, apparently) let the bad news sink in, here's some of the most creative reactions to the end of Brad and Ange:

JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Many chose to look on the bright side.

Brad Pitt releases a short statement after the news of his divorce erupts.

MARIO ANZUONI

Some reflected on the difficult year that was.

 

 

 

 

Others were reminded that life must go on.

