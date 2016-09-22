RyGo weds Eva in secret

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes wed in secret - report

YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who met on The Place Beyond the Pines, wed in secret some time in 2016.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married in secret earlier in 2016, according to a new report.

The 35-year-old actor and Eva, 42, started dating after co-starring in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012, and they are now proud parents to two young daughters.

Now, multiple sources tell Us Weekly magazine the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among a small group of friends and family.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling got married in secret in 2016.
SONIA RECCHIA/GETTY IMAGES

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling got married in secret in 2016.

"Eva and Ryan have always felt like a married couple," one insider says. "They are infatuated with each other."

READ MORE:
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcome baby number two
Gosling baby inspires Twitter parody
Ryan Gosling causes social media meltdown
Eva Mendes plans bizarre nude pic sequel

 

Representatives for the famously private pair have yet to respond to requests for a comment on the marriage report.

It's not the first time Ryan and Eva have faced reports of a secret wedding. Earlier in 2016, it was claimed the couple had married in June (16), following the birth of their daughter Amada in April (16).

According to America's OK! magazine, the stars held the ceremony at their home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, and kept their big day low key.

"The buzz is that they invited fewer than 30 people and told everyone they were coming to a backyard party," a source told the publication in July. "Of course, anyone there was sworn to secrecy!"

Ad Feedback

Prior to meeting Ryan, Eva had some very definite ideas about marriage, labelling the tradition "archaic". 

"I love the idea of a union - that's all very beautiful," she told talk show host Chelsea Handler in 2011. "But I think, you know, it's a very old-fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that?"

Meanwhile, Ryan was also less than enthused about the prospect of exchanging vows before he started dating Eva, telling MTV News: "It depends on the lady. You have to meet somebody that you feel like you can go down that road with. I don't want to just do it arbitrarily to say that I did."
 

 - Cover Media

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Brangelina split up... again

What Gemma did next...

And then there was Angus...

RyGo weds Eva in secret

Jono and Ben to host awards

Curtis Hanson dead at 71 video

George Clooney caught off guard video

A meaty night out at the opera gallery

Remuera native to play Billy Elliot

Splore announce 2017 festival line-up

Pitt: 'She's just unleashed hell' gallery video

Can the Aniston-Jolie 'catfight' stop? video

George R.R. Martin hints at GoT's prequel video

'I'm not missing this' video

Build your own Tom Cruise video

Ad Feedback
special offers