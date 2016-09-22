Brangelina split up... again

Madame Tussauds separates Brangelina wax figures

TVNZ It's all over for Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split is a literal one at several Madame Tussauds wax museums.

A spokeswoman for the wax museum in London said they wanted to mirror Jolie and Pitt's separation, which came to light on Tuesday.

She said the wax figures "are now featured at a respectful distance from each other."

Getty Madame Tussauds' wax figures for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been separated.

Jolie's figure has been placed near one of Nicole Kidman.

READ MORE

* Brad Pitt says Angelina's divorce plans have put their children in danger

* How Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt raised their six children

* How will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up their empire?

* Angelina filed for divorce a week ago and wants physical custody of her six kids

Following the news that has shocked celebrity watchers worldwide, we can confirm we have separated Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's figures. pic.twitter.com/2juLFaZJED — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) September 21, 2016

Pitt's is hanging out with the figure of his co-star in several films, Morgan Freeman.

The couple will also be split up at Madame Tussauds' museums in the US.

Madame Tussauds said figures of Jolie and Pitt are on display at 15 of its 20 of the wax works' locations across the globe, including Hollywood.

- AP