Ashes to ashes at Burning Man

David Bowie's ashes scattered at annual Burning Man festival

Jeff Kravitz The Temple at the Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, 2016.

David Bowie's ashes have been scattered at Burning Man.

The late singer's ashes were placed in the Temple, a temporary structure erected each year at Burning Man in which those attending can memorialise lost loved ones.

According to E! News, Bowie's wife Iman gave the music icon's godchild permission to take a portion of his ashes to the annual event.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS David Bowie and his godchild had a special connection to Burning Man.

"David's godchild and David had long talks about Burning Man and what it stands for, and David loved the message behind it," said their source.

A ceremony for the singer was also held at the Temple, which was burnt to the ground at the festival's conclusion.

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS David Bowie and wife Iman in 2010.

Bowie died on January 10 this year, two days after his 69th birthday, which coincided with the release of his album Blackstar. He had been diagnosed with liver cancer 18 months earlier but his illness had not been made public.

