Robert Redford: New Zealand is the way we used to be

He came to New Zealand to expand his Oscar-winning resume to a kids' film, but what Robert Redford found was an idyllic paradise reminiscent of his own childhood.

The 80-year-old actor says he felt powerfully nostalgic while spending time filming Disney's Pete's Dragon on our shores.

"I grew up in America when it was very different to what it is now and we've lost something," the iconic actor tells Stuff.

N/A Redford and Bryce Dallas Howard in Pete's Dragon.

"I watched my country get more and more cynical, more and more hard-edged and it lost some of its innocence. Then I looked to Canada and realised Canada had what we used to have.

"Now Canada's starting to lose it, so then you look to New Zealand and say, 'Ah, I remember that's the way we once were. We were friendly, had beautiful land that wasn't over-developed and beautiful countryside.'

supplied Robert Redford's slice of paradise: Blanket Bay Lodge, Queenstown.

"It was a very positive atmosphere, so to go back and make this film there was just a joy."

A re-imagination of Disney's 1977 live action/animated musical Pete's Dragon, the story centres on an orphaned young boy, Pete (Oakes Fegley), and his close friendship with a dragon named Elliot.

Redford stars as wood carver Mr Meacham, whose forest ranger daughter Grace (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) has always been dubious about her father's dragon tales, until she encounters Pete and his dragon BFF herself.

What ensues is chaos and adventure against a backdrop of local filming locations including the Rotorua Redwood Forest, Wellington, Paradise and Tapanui.

While scouting a location that would allow a young lead actor to run around half-naked through the woods in January, director David Lowery found New Zealand not only offered the right seasonal and landscape conditions, but the same childhood magic that Redford reconnected with.

"It feels like Middle Earth – you can't escape it," says Lowery. "I wanted this movie to feel like a heightened, realism, magical version of the Pacific North West and I wanted it to feel the way the world feels when you're little.

"Something about New Zealand captured that for me as an adult. I would look out the window of my house every morning and pinch myself because I couldn't believe I was seeing a sunrise like that, or walk into redwoods that felt like they had never been touched by mankind. It just has so much to offer in terms of magic."

Lowery credits Redford for nurturing his directorial skills during the filming of the movie, which opens in NZ on September 15.

With a career spanning more than five decades and having starred in films from 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Redford relished the chance to be a part of a magical and positive story, at a time when the world is increasingly grappling with dark times.

"It feels to me that it's coming at a very good time because things are very sad, shocking and depressing around us," says the award-winning actor, director and producer. "We're shocked by what happens almost everyday. We can't believe that human beings could be capable of such actions. It gets darker and darker because there are more of these stories and the media pumps it up and pretty soon we're inundated with just negative stories.

"So to have something like this that brings childhood and magic back is healthy. I don't know what difference it's going to make, but I was very happy to be in a movie like this at a time when it's so dark. I hope this puts a little light into the picture."

Redford was also attracted to the chance to do a family film, his previous ventures into kid-friendly movies primarily limited to voicing Ike the Horse in 2006's Charlotte's Web. Despite his legendary success in Hollywood, maintaining a diverse acting reel remains important to the married father-of-four.

Calling 2016 "an acting year," his next projects include Our Souls at Night, in which he reunites with his Barefoot in the Park co-star Jane Fonda, then a light, upbeat film The Old Man and the Gun, also directed by Lowery.

He will then kick off the New Year with a directorial project. "Directing takes a year out of my life, so when you get to be my age, you don't have a lot of time to spare!" he chuckles.

A musical is also on Redford's professional bucket list, however he wasn't fazed about this reinvention of Pete's Dragon not taking musical form like the original film.

"Anything you haven't done before keeps you active, so I would love to do a musical, but [Pete's Dragon] was different enough from what I had done before. And the two films I did afterwards were very, very different.

"I loved the idea of being able to do this and have it be so different to anything I've done before."

Pete's Dragon opens in New Zealand on September 15.

- Sunday Star Times