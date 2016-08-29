Taika Waititi directed clip uncovers the truth about Thor video

Taika Waititi-directed Thor parody documentary draws laughs from Comic Con crowd

Every wondered what Thor gets up to when he's not saving the planet? Well, your questions have been answered in this "documentary glimpse beneath the cape", directed by Kiwi Taika Waititi. 

A teaser clip, originally only shown to Marvel film fans at San Diego Comic Con in July, has finally been shared by the studio.  It lifts the lid on  what Thor was up to while the rest of the avengers were off battling each other in Captain America: Civil War

The clip has a lot in common with Waititi's What We Do In The Shadows, the mockumentary that showed the "domestic life of Wellington's little known vampire community". 

Thor (aka Chris Hemsworth) welcomes the cameras in to his "flat" during his "me time" break from saving the galaxy.
In the San Diego clip, Thor - played by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth - says he needed some "me time", so he moved to Australia and started flatting with a bloke called Daryl. 

In one classic Waititi style scene, Thor has Daryl - an ordinary office worker - help him write a letter to Captain America and Iron Man.

"There seems to be something very intense going on between them and I want to offer my help and my services," Thor tells the camera. "Because I'm not doing much right now..."

He then proceeds to dictate a tone deaf letter to Tony Stark about his "relationship problems" with Steve Rogers aka Captain America. 

Hulk's human alter-ego Bruce Banner (Matk Ruffalo) also makes an appearance complaining about how he always winds up in cut-offs after hulking out, no matter what he's wearing beforehand. 

The comedy clip hints at a much lighter tone for the forthcoming Thor: Ragnarok, which Hemsworth, Ruffalo and Waititi are currently shooting on the Gold Coast in Australia. 

 

 

 

 

