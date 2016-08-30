Gene Wilder, star of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, has died

Gene Wilder, star of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and various Mel Brooks films, has died aged 83.

Gene Wilder, whose kinky curls and startling blue eyes brought a frantic air to roles in the movies Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, died on Monday at the age of 83, his family said.

Rest in Peace Gene Wilder! You will be missed. https://t.co/u0ARs5CabV — Jason Hawes (@Jchawes) 29 August 2016

Wilder, a Milwaukee native, was born Jerome Silberman on June 11, 1935. His father was a Russian emigre, his mother was of Polish descent.

Gene Wilder was best known as Willy Wonka.

READ MORE:

* REVIEW: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

* The star of TV series Mr Ed dead at 96

* Why the long face? Our mane man bridles at new phone directory

* Coronation Street creator Tony Warren dies

* Everybody Loves Raymond star memorialised in NYC

The inimitable and amazing Gene Wilder, surrealist comedian, and all around genius, has died. I'm sad about it. https://t.co/NC1NeTWoiG — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) 29 August 2016

Wilder, whose best work came in collaborations with director-writer Mel Brooks and actor Richard Pryor, died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, from complications of Alzheimer's disease, the family said in a statement.

Gene Wilder in Blazing Saddles.

Wilder's nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, said the actor had chosen to keep his illness secret so that children who knew him as Willy Wonka would not equate the whimsical character with an adult disease.

"He simply couldn't bear the idea of one less smile in the world," Walker-Pearlman said.

Wilder's barely contained hysteria made him a go-to lead for director-writer Mel Brooks, who cast him in "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Producers" in the 1960s and '70s.

Cameron Spencer The actor/director watching tennis with wife Karen in 2012.

Besides his classic collaborations with Brooks, Wilder paired memorably with comedian Richard Pryor in hits "Silver Streak" and "Stir Crazy."

Wilder also was active in promoting ovarian cancer awareness and treatment after his wife, "Saturday Night Live" comedienne Gilda Radner, whom he married in 1984, died of the disease in 1989.

I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends . George St. Cows outside.

Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) 29 August 2016

MJ Kim Wilder poses as he signs copies of his autobiography in London in 2005.

He helped found the Gilda Radner Ovarian Cancer Detection Center in Los Angeles and co-founded Gilda's Club, a support organisation that has branches throughout the United States.

Wilder didn’t disclose his Alzheimer’s because "He simply couldn’t bear the idea of one less smile in the world.” https://t.co/l7O2BgYkBF — Rachel Feltman (@RachelFeltman) 29 August 2016 The genius, the talent, the actor, the original, the artist, the storyteller, the creative, the iconic, the great, great, great Gene Wilder. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) 29 August 2016

Spl Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Brooks noted Wilder's death by tweeting, "Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship."

Born Jerome Silberman to Russian immigrants in Milwaukee, Wilder studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre in Bristol, England, and then studied method acting at the Actors Studio.

A leading role in a play that also starred Anne Bancroft, who was dating her future husband Brooks, led to Wilder becoming a top member of Brooks' stock company of crazies, some of whom branched out with Wilder into other film ventures.

Gene Wilder (L) performs alongside compatriot Rolf Saxon, in Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor in London.

Wilder's first movie role was a small part as a terrified undertaker who was abducted by Bonnie and Clyde in Arthur Penn's 1967 film of the same name.

The following year he was panic-stricken Leo Bloom to Zero Mostel's conniving Max Bialystock in Brooks' The Producers, picking up an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

While it initially got a tepid response, the movie with its over-the-top song Springtime for Hitler, went on to become a cult favorite and, years later with a different cast, a monster hit on Broadway.

Wilder was a last-minute fill-in as the "Waco Kid" in Brooks' Blazing Saddles in 1974, and with Brooks wrote the screenplay for Young Frankenstein released later that year, also to big box office returns.

The two were nominated for best screenplay Oscars, but lost to Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo for The Godfather Part II.

With Brooks alumni Madeline Kahn and Marty Feldman, Wilder made his directorial debut with 1975's The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother, and directed several other movies with uneven results.

Wilder's title role in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 1971, and he was nominated again in that category in 1976 for Silver Streak.

He won an Emmy in 2003 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for appearances on Will and Grace.

Wilder's memoir, Kiss Me Like a Stranger: My Search for Love and Art, was released in 2005 and he collaborated with oncologist Steven Piver on the book Gilda's Disease in 1998.

He was hospitalised in 1999 with non-Hodgkin lymphoma but was said to be in complete remission in 2005.

Wilder lived in Stamford in a house built in 1734 that he had shared with Radner, writing and painting watercolours with his wife Karen Boyer, whom he married in 1991.

- Agencies