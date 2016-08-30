Death on Blade Runner sequel set

Construction worker dies on Blade Runner sequel set

Deckard, a blade runner, has to track down a group of renegade replicants who've returned to Earth seeking their maker.

A construction worker has been killed on a set for the untitled sequel to Blade Runner in Budapest, Hungary.

A statement from the film's production company Alcon Entertainment says the worker was on a sound stage at Origo Studios "underneath a platform, upon which the set was constructed, when it suddenly collapsed. The cause of the accident is not yet known".

Jared Leto joins Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner sequel
Robin Wright sent for Blade Runner sequel
Harrison Ford confirms Blade Runner 2

The movie was not shooting at Origo Studios at the time.

No other details were provided.

The sequel to the 1982 sci-fi film stars Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis and Barkhad Abdi. The movie is being directed by Sicario and Prisoners filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Warner Bros has scheduled the film for release October 6, 2017.

