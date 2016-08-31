Boy and The Rehearsal star James Rolleston still in hospital

More than a month on from the car crash that almost killed him, Boy star James Rolleston remains in hospital.

The Waikato District Health Board confirms that there has been no recent change in Rolleston's condition.

An update was released on August 30 stating that the actor is out of intensive care, is in a "stable condition", conscious and communicating with family, who say that "James is progressing well on his road to recovery". They have again asked for privacy.

Rolleston's latest movie, The Rehearsal, goes on general release on September 15. The movie's publicist, Chris Henry, said: "We are sending all our positive vibes to James for a speedy recovery!"

Rolleston was in a car that crashed into the Otara Bridge in Opotiki, the actor's home town in the Bay of Plenty, at about 10.30pm on July 26.

He had to be cut from the wreckage of the vehicle by fire crews. The Rotorua-based Bay Trust rescue helicopter arrived shortly after. Rolleston was stabilised by a paramedic before he was flown to hospital in a critical condition.

The 19-year-old shot to fame in 2010 as the star of Taika Waititi's hit Boy, and went on to feature in The Dark Horse and The Dead Lands.

