Richie McCaw 'nervous' ahead of Chasing Great premiere

JASON DORDAY/Stuff.co.nz The Red carpet premiere for Chasing Great at the Civic Theatre in Auckland.

He's played 148 All Blacks tests, including two World Cup finals.

But Richie McCaw is more nervous on the red carpet than he's ever been on the rugby pitch.

On the red carpet for Chasing Great, a documentary about his journey to hold aloft the Web Ellis Cup in 2015, McCaw said he was more nervous than he'd ever been playing rugby.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Richie McCaw and fiance Gemma Flynn at the red carpet premiere for Chasing Great at the Civic Theatre in Auckland.

The former All Blacks captain swapped the All Blacks jersey for a smart tuxedo at the screening on Tuesday night at the Civic Theatre in central Auckland.

He was accompanied by fiance Gemma Flynn, as well as members of his family including his parents and sister, who feature in the film.

Despite the support from family and friends, the world's most capped rugby player revealed he had a bad case of nerves.

"I'm probably more anxious and nervous about this than I ever was to play a game of rugby," he said. "I just hope people enjoy it."

McCaw said he hoped the movie would inspire others to work hard to realise their dreams.

"I wanted to try and inspire people, and this is probably one way to do that. Maybe people see that you don't have to come from any sort of background, you don't need anything different from anyone else to realise your dream," he said.

"I was like any other kid, I dreamed of being an All Black, but there weren't many All Blacks that came from Kurow. There was one who everyone talked about who played one test. It's amazing what you can do if you work hard. ... I just wanted to show that that's how you end up living your dream."

Justin Pemberton, who co-directed the film with Michelle Walshe, said the premiere was like showing a baby off to the world.

"It's exciting when you've been working on something for this long, to think that people are finally going to see it. Because you spend so long fixating on it," Pemberton said.

Other notables at the premiere included All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, and Real Housewives of Auckland stars Gilda Kirkpatrick and Angela Stone.

- Stuff