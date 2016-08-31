Richie McCaw says he cringes at home video extracts used in Chasing Great

Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ Former All Black Richie McCaw talks to the media about the film Chasing Great.

Imagine inviting the whole nation to watch the home videos at your 21st.

That's the situation All Blacks legend Richie McCaw finds himself in with the premiere of the film Chasing Great.

The film makes use of the McCaw family video archive, which contained more than 50 hours of footage of the young Richie.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Director Justin Pemberton, Gemma Flynn, Richie McCaw and director Michelle Walshe at the red carpet premiere of Chasing Great at the Civic Theatre in Auckland.

Unfortunately for McCaw, some of that footage is pretty embarrassing.

He singles out scenes of him leading his pet lamb to a primary school pet day as particularly "cringe".

Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ Former All Black Richie McCaw during a press conference about the film Chasing Great.

"It was one of those things that if you're going to do this, you've got to do it properly," McCaw said.

"That footage was there, and I wanted to show that my upbringing was very similar to a lot of other kiwi kids, and the best way to do that was to have the real footage."

Most of the footage was shot by McCaw's father, Donald, on a home video camera.

One News Now The story of how Richie became a national treasure hit the big screen last night, and the audience loved it.

"At the end of the day it was great Dad took all that footage. In the 80s video cameras weren't all that common, I don't know how we ended up with one but it's pretty awesome," McCaw said.

Chasing Great co-director Michelle Walshe said the footage was almost identical to any other kiwi family's.

"It was like any other family, it was like the Christmases and birthdays and snow outside and all those kind of things, so it was a nice way to get to know his family and his upbringing," she said.



"You could have replaced any other Kiwi family's footage with that footage."



Walshe and co-director Justin Pembleton had no idea McCaw's father had the footage when they signed on to make the film, but discovering it was like striking gold.

"When Richie mentioned that he had this box of archival footage, we just about died. It's such a gift for a filmmaker to find, it's like a pot of gold really," she said.

Choosing which parts to use was tricky, she said.

"Pet day at school was a great find."

One News Now Richie gives an insight into the making of Chasing Great, and how it went down with his teammates.

