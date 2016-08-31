Richie McCaw says he cringes at home video extracts used in Chasing Great video

Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ

Former All Black Richie McCaw talks to the media about the film Chasing Great.

Imagine inviting the whole nation to watch the home videos at your 21st.

That's the situation All Blacks legend Richie McCaw finds himself in with the premiere of the film Chasing Great.

The film makes use of the McCaw family video archive, which contained more than 50 hours of footage of the young Richie.

Director Justin Pemberton, Gemma Flynn, Richie McCaw and director Michelle Walshe at the red carpet premiere of Chasing ...
JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ

Director Justin Pemberton, Gemma Flynn, Richie McCaw and director Michelle Walshe at the red carpet premiere of Chasing Great at the Civic Theatre in Auckland.

Unfortunately for McCaw, some of that footage is pretty embarrassing.

READ MORE:
Filming Chasing Great didn't distract Richie McCaw from winning World Cup
* Richie McCaw 'nervous' ahead of Chasing Great premiere 
Movie Review: Chasing Great
Modest hero Richie McCaw keeps it clean in Chasing Great

He singles out scenes of him leading his pet lamb to a primary school pet day as particularly "cringe".

Former All Black Richie McCaw during a press conference about the film Chasing Great.
Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ

Former All Black Richie McCaw during a press conference about the film Chasing Great.

"It was one of those things that if you're going to do this, you've got to do it properly," McCaw said.

"That footage was there, and I wanted to show that my upbringing was very similar to a lot of other kiwi kids, and the best way to do that was to have the real footage."

Most of the footage was shot by McCaw's father, Donald, on a home video camera.

One News Now

The story of how Richie became a national treasure hit the big screen last night, and the audience loved it.

"At the end of the day it was great Dad took all that footage. In the 80s video cameras weren't all that common, I don't know how we ended up with one but it's pretty awesome," McCaw said.

Ad Feedback

Chasing Great co-director Michelle Walshe said the footage was almost identical to any other kiwi family's.

"It was like any other family, it was like the Christmases and birthdays and snow outside and all those kind of things, so it was a nice way to get to know his family and his upbringing," she said.

"You could have replaced any other Kiwi family's footage with that footage."

Walshe and co-director Justin Pembleton had no idea McCaw's father had the footage when they signed on to make the film, but discovering it was like striking gold.

"When Richie mentioned that he had this box of archival footage, we just about died. It's such a gift for a filmmaker to find, it's like a pot of gold really," she said.

Choosing which parts to use was tricky, she said.

"Pet day at school was a great find."

One News Now

Richie gives an insight into the making of Chasing Great, and how it went down with his teammates.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
entertainment headlines

Film touches a Nerve for Franco

'Honest' movie earns acclaim

Robbed? Time to rap video

No Star Wars, says Portman

Underdog ideals appeal to McConaughey

Star Wars fan frenzy

Guns N' Roses to sell out?

Richie's 'cringe' home movies video

Decorating with Drew Barrymore

Kiwi drummer ponders next move

Celeb's heartbreak ballad for MJ

Sesame Street a win for mum

Mel C: Spice Girls reunion feels wrong

Backlash for TV gay couple

Journalist's leg 'degloved'

Ad Feedback
special offers