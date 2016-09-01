Studio courts Harry Potter sequel

The latest Harry Potter rumours - more movies on the way?

Warner Brothers A more in depth look at the long awaited sequel to the Harry Potter films.

Rumours have been circulating recently that there could be more Harry Potter movies in the works, with Warner Bros said to be "desperate" to revive the hit franchise.

The New York Daily News reported that the studio is keen to bring stage play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child to the big screen as soon as 2020 - dependent on actor Daniel Radcliffe returning to his role as the famed boy wizard.

A "well-placed Hollywood source" told the New York Daily News that "Warners is secretly working on getting the movie rights and a screenplay settled - and of course in their minds only one man should be Harry".

COURTESY WARNER BROS PICTURES Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix.

While that's all well and good, the reality is that Radcliffe simply doesn't want to return to the role that made him famous - at least, not any time soon.

NEIL HALL/REUTERS Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers at a gala performance of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two, in London, Britain July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

"It would depend on the script," said the 27-year-old actor in a recent interview with Radio Times. "The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there. So I am saying no for now, but leaving room to backtrack in the future."

That said, talks have apparently gone ahead regardless, with Warner Bros said to be willing to invest huge amounts of money in turning the story into a potential new trilogy.

All of which sounds fairly plausible - however.

A scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Shadows Part 1, atop Malham Cove.

The Huffington Post has since poured water on that particular rumour. Following up with Warner Bros on the New York Daily News story, they received a firm statement that, "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is a stage play, with no plans for there to be a film".

So that would appear to quash the rumours for now - although we note the Warner Bros statement only refers specifically to a film version of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, meaning the door could still be open for a different Potter movie - perhaps involving one or all of Harry's children.

And of course, as the man himself says, what's to stop Radcliffe from pulling a "Han Solo" and reprising the role 20 years from now?

Give us more Harry Potter, says He Who Must Not Be Named.

- Stuff