The Richie McCaw movie paradox

Richie McCaw: Why I really made Chasing Great

FAIRFAX NZ Jack van Beynen sits down with Richie McCaw and directors, Michelle Walsh and Justin Pemberton.

﻿

Richie McCaw. Country kid, Crusader, All Blacks legend. Film star?

McCaw's star turn in Chasing Great, a feature-length documentary that follows him on the campaign for a record-breaking second world cup win in 2015, seems an unlikely one for the kid from Kurow.



In public, McCaw has always been almost painfully modest. He turned down a knighthood. He's reluctant even to use "I" in a sentence, instead opting for the more inclusive "you".



But is there a formidable ego lurking behind that humble farm boy front? Agreeing to star in a documentary about how you became "great" could be seen as a pretty self-aggrandising move.



READ MORE:

* Movie Review: Chasing Great

* Modest hero Richie McCaw keeps it clean in Chasing Great

* Richie McCaw movie set for New Zealand cinema screens in September

* Richie McCaw says he cringes at home video extracts used in Chasing Great

Chris Skelton Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

To hear McCaw tell it, it was quite the opposite; he only agreed to do Chasing Great because he thought it might benefit other people.

"My initial reaction when you talk about doing a film about yourself, you don't want to seem like you're blowing your own trumpet or anything like that," the world's most-capped rugby player says.

Growing up a farmer's son in Kurow, South Canterbury, McCaw was inspired by behind-the-scenes documentaries of All Black tours. He watched them on repeat.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Richie McCaw says he has no regrets about what he did as a player and that he is more excited about what he's got to look forward to, rather than what he's missing.

He hopes Chasing Great might have a similar impact on the current generation of kids, inspiring them to strive for greatness in rugby or any other endeavour.

"It was a chance to, I guess, show what I've learned and what it took to, I guess, follow your dream, and show the background I came from was no different to a lot of other kids, and maybe a chance to inspire the next generation of Kiwis, whether it be rugby players or whatever, that you don't need to be the most-talented schoolkid or whatever to achieve the things you want to.

"A lot of it comes down to perserverance and hard work and those sort of things."

ONE NEWS NOW The film, released in cinemas today, traces the life of the All Blacks legend from small town New Zealand to world rugby superstar.

If there's one thing that has defined McCaw's career as a rugby player, it's hard work. The irony of hard work is that it's easy to talk about – but what does it actually mean?

For McCaw, it's working to the best of your abilities all the time.

"When I sort of consider what hard work is, it's easy to work hard most of the time, but it's all of the time, and to be able to be consistent, and when there's that day when you go, 'I could get away with not doing this or that', it's actually doing it. That's the bit that actually makes the difference, I think, and it takes a hell of a lot of energy to be able to do," he says.

"You talk about what form is; people don't become bad rugby players just for no reason, there's usually something. An injury can be a diversion where your mind is on the wrong things, you might have other issues going on that divert you. But to stay focused 100 per cent of the time – and when I say 100 per cent of the time, there's times where you've got to switch off, otherwise you'll go nuts ... that's what hard work is, that I'm talking about."

Chasing Great co-director Walshe remembers attending a Crusaders' training in the early stages of filming, and being told by one of the coaches:

"Watch Richie, everyone else will walk back and he'll run back, and he always touches the line when you're doing reps, because you could cheat and nobody will know, but he'll always do that extra bit."

McCaw says cheating in training is cheating yourself. "You walk off and you look in the mirror, you know? It was something I used to hate, that feeling if ever you did something like that."

When Walshe and co-director Justin Pemberton started speaking to McCaw's team mates and other associates, it didn't take long for a narrative about hard work and perseverance to emerge.

"As we spoke to everyone around him, we really got this consistent story that he didn't fall out of the sky as this phenomenal athlete, it took a lot of work and this willingness and keenness to keep on improving. Steve Hansen talks about that in the film, he just had this incredible desire to keep learning, and that really intrigued us," Walshe says.

The film traces that desire back to an afternoon in a Timaru restaurant where McCaw and his extended family were having lunch. With McCaw, 18 at the time, already showing great promise on the rugby field, his uncle asked him to write on a napkin the pathway he hoped his career would take.

Predictably, it ended in becoming an All Black. That wasn't enough for McCaw's uncle, who challenged him to write "Great All Black" as the final step. McCaw, too embarrassed to even write the words (if you needed more proof that the humble persona is genuine, this is it), just scrawled the letters: G.A.B.

Those three letters drove McCaw. The night before each rugby match, McCaw would write a list of things he wanted to achieve in the game. At the bottom of the list: G.A.B.

"The perception I had of what it was going to take, I had an idea of what someone who would be considered a great All Black would have done, and that's the way I tried to live. Whether I ever made that or not was irrelevant, really. It was just the perception I had, and I was going to try and do everything I could. It was actually irrelevant if someone says you are or someone says you weren't. It was that I lived like that, and I didn't think later, 'I could have done that better'."

For McCaw, "chasing" great was more important than catching it. But what about now his playing career is over? How is McCaw coping without those three letters to drive him?

Perhaps predictably, he's applying the same philosophy to his new career in aviation. First he'll become a good pilot, and then, maybe, a great one.

"It's different, there's no doubt, and it was always going to be different. You're always planning to get ready for Saturday, and then there's another Saturday, to not have that end point all the time to get ready for, that's quite different.

"I got to the point, I spent a bit of time thinking about how you're going to transition, and I think one of the things that I sort of observed from some of the guys that have moved on is that the thrill of playing rugby for your country or the Crusaders and running out in front of thousands of people, that's a hell of a thrill, and that's something you'll I guess never get sick of, and you'll never find something to replace that.

"There's that thrill of playing. I think if you try and find something to replicate that you're probably going to be disappointed. So you've got to find your thrill and the things that get you out of bed in a different way. When I look back, I've got no regrets on what I did as a player, and I sort of closed that chapter and I'm actually excited about what I've got going forward, rather than what I'm missing."

So, does the former captain get FOMO when he sees his ex-team mates running out of the tunnel at Eden Park?

"That running down the tunnel and hearing the national anthem, that's a pretty cool experience, but you see the boys walk off looking a bit sore and go, actually it's quite nice going home feeling good," he says.

Chasing Great (G) is in cinemas now.

- Stuff