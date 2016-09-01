Kiwi-shot Oceans 'not Light enough'

Kiwi-shot The Light Between Oceans getting mixed signals from US critics

International critics recent love-affair with movies with Kiwi connections may have come to an end.

Shot partly in Marlborough and Otago, The Light Between Oceans has debuted at the Venice Film Festival to mixed reviews.

Based on the verdicts of 18 critics so far, the Michael Fassbender, Alice Vikander and Rachel Weisz starrer is sitting on a score of just 60 out of 100 on review-aggregation site Metacritic, the same as recent Hollywood films Ghostbusters and Bad Moms and well behind the numbers received for Hunt for the Wilderpeople (80), Tickled (76) and Pete's Dragon (71).



The praise from some though, was glowing: "A mesmerising, engrossing and beautifully made cinematic experience," wrote New York Observer's Rex Reed, "Rare as a pink unicorn, it enchants for more than two hours and makes you wish for at least one hour more."

Supplied Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender star in The Light Between Oceans, which was partly shot in New Zealand.

Others were just as enthusiastic, but with some caveats. "The whole thing is feverishly earnest and more than a little manipulative, but it's also possibly the prettiest two hours of emotional masochism so far this year," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt.

Describing it as a crazy mix of Nicholas Sparks's Message in a Bottle and Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw thought the movie was "unashamedly and even ruthlessly sentimental".

"A new Richter scale may have to be devised to measure the mass audience lip-trembling. Never mind 'weepie' – it's a sobbie, a blubberie and [for certain tight-lipped male critics in the audience] a secret-snifflie."

Sadly writer-director Derek Cianfrance's (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines) film didn't quite have the same effect on other reviewers.

"For all the tragedy descending upon the characters of this film, it's difficult to muster adequate tears," wrote Village Voice's April Wolfe, "Not because the acting is lacklustre [it's incredible, actually], but because the onslaught of melancholia is so relentless that it's nearly impossible to refill the reserves."

Likewise, Screen International's Tim Grierson found the film to be "poignant and frustrating in equal measure".

"It aspires to be an elegant melodrama, but the intelligence that director Cianfrance and his capable cast bring to bear eventually becomes overwhelmed by the story's emotional manipulations."

And, in one of the few reviews so far that mentions the setting, The Hollywood Reporter's Jon Frosh sums it up as "pretty, but lifeless".

"It boasts ravishing shots of breaking waves, mercurial skies and reeds tilting in the wind. But as with everything else in the film, it's all artfully presented surface, scrubbed clean and coated with polish; there's little sense of roughness or wildness beneath the beauty."

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by M.L. Stedman, The Light Between Oceans is the tale of a lighthouse keeper and his wife who attempt to raise a baby they rescue from an adrift rowboat. It opens in the US this weekend and is scheduled to debut here on November 3.

