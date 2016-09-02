New director for Pitch Perfect 3

Step Up All In's Trish Sie to direct Pitch Perfect 3

Step Up All In director Trish Sie is stepping up to direct Pitch Perfect 3.

Producer and Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks tweeted the news on Thursday.

Banks, who has produced the Pitch Perfect films since the beginning, in addition to playing a small part in the a cappella series, was originally slated to direct the third instalment after the latest performed so well at the box office.

But earlier this year she backed away from the role.

Sie has a background in music and dance and is also known for her innovative music videos, including the Grammy-winning video for OK Go's Here It Goes Again.

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will reprise their roles in Pitch Perfect 3, which Universal Pictures has slated for release in December 2017.

