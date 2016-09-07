Meet the Queen of Ireland

Panti Bliss, face of Irish marriage equality, is now a movie star

It's amazing what a good scandal can do.



Conor Horgan had been pottering along on his portrait of Irish drag queen Panti Bliss for five years or so, shooting snippets of footage whenever he could raise funding. Then, over the course of a few weeks in 2014, things suddenly exploded.



"I thought, and he thought, we were making a small character documentary," says Panti's alter-ego, Rory O'Neill. "Conor started to realise he had a film when I got into trouble on the TV show. And he was absolutely delighted."



O'Neill's "trouble" began when he named a few people in the Irish media he believed were homophobic during an appearance on a TV talk show in January 2014. Threatened with a defamation suit, the panicked RTE hastily settled, with payouts reportedly totalling NZ$130,000.

O'Neill was furious at what he saw as the national broadcaster's cowardice, and three weeks later gave a rousing speech at Dublin's Abbey Theatre. The subject was homophobia and the self-loathing it induces, and Horgan was there to record it.

The next day he posted it on YouTube and it quickly went viral. "He had no trouble getting money after that," laughs O'Neill.

The film they made together, The Queen of Ireland, charts O'Neill's rise from small-town boy to the face (as Panti) of Ireland's marriage equality campaign, via a stint in Japan in the 1980s and a thriving career as a theatre performer and owner of a drag bar in Dublin.

It captures the twin triumphs of Ireland's yes vote for marriage equality in November 2015 and, on a smaller but no less emotional scale, Panti's homecoming drag show in Ballinrobe (population 3682) the same year.

You might imagine that growing up gay in the oppressively Catholic Ireland of the 1970s might have been horrendous, but not so in O'Neill's telling.

"In many ways it was quite idyllic, but as a gay kid it was pretty alien – there were absolutely no gays in my life, no gays on the TV, you didn't have Graham Norton or Boy George. I didn't even meet a real-life homosexual until I was 18.

"I think from my early teens I realised there was something different about me, but I was so innocent that it took me quite a while to work out what that was. These days I'd be on the internet at 13 watching Brazilian boys having sex, and I'd be like, 'Oh, that's me!' But at the time, no."

Ireland has changed almost beyond recognition as the moral stranglehold of the church has been weakened by a succession of scandals in the past couple of decades. The world outside may still think of it as a nation in the grip of the priests but, O'Neill says, the reality is quite different.

Nowhere was that more apparent than in the referendum last year that granted marriage equality to LGBT people. It followed a long and sometimes bitter campaign, but at the end of it 62 per cent of the population voted yes.

Unlike Australia, referendums in Ireland are common, and binding. And, says O'Neill, they are always fiercely contested, whatever the question.

So, are people right to fear that the proposed Australian plebiscite on the issue will become a platform for hate speech?

"Absolutely they are," O'Neill says. "We're well used to plebiscites, but the question became something bigger: 'Are you OK with gay people?'

"So if you spend six months walking down the streets seeing posters saying you make horrible parents or your relationships are worthless or whatever, and every time you turn on the radio or open a newspaper there are people saying horrible things about you, that can become very tiring, wearing, depressing. It's a really unpleasant experience."

That said, there is an upside to a plebiscite, he says. "It feels like that debate is over, done, finished and settled now. Nobody can claim it was brought in by a political elite – the whole country decided on it. All the worst things that could be said were said and got out into the open, and still the result was an emphatic yes. And that has been really powerful for the gay community.

"Since the day of the result," he says," the LGBTI community is very secure and confident of their place in Irish society, in a way they weren't before and in a way I think they wouldn't be if it had just been brought in by politicians."

So, are you saying a plebiscite might not be so bad after all?

"I'm still not going to recommend it," he says emphatically. "It is unpleasant, and difficult and in your case so unnecessary and expensive. And if you don't get the right answer you're going to have to wait ages to do it again."

The Queen of Ireland (R13) opens in select New Zealand cinemas on September 8.

