Action! It's guns and gumboots

Guns and gumboots down on the farm as sci-fi action movie comes to in Marlborough

SCOTT HAMMOND / FAIRFAX NZ Security guard Doug Brooks, left, and Sergeant Kirkland, played by Ethan McDowell, are ready to shoot.

Ellie the working dog is sitting beside her owner's gumboots. She is obedient and knows to stay out of the camera frame.

The gumboots and the huntaway belong to Marlborough farmer Paul Baker, who has opened up his paddocks for a film crew and cast.

They are shooting a post-apocalyptic sci-fi action flick called Ascendance, a prequel to Downward.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Female lead Matilda, played by Breigh Fouhy, waits for her scene to start.

The film is about a super-soldier being hired by a corporation to hunt down a mystery assailant.

Baker went around picking up sheep poo before the crew arrived, he says.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Sergeant Kirkland questions a family as part of his manhunt.

"I figured it was the polite thing to do."

Today is the first day on set, and they are using a dirt track worn by 110 heifers, watching from the paddock next door.

Luke Walton and Doug Brooks, long-time friends and Nelson residents, are playing contracted security guards on a manhunt to find a killer.

US actor Ethan McDowell is back in the role of Sergeant Kirkland, the protagonist of the film.

The cast and crew are a mix of Americans and Kiwis.

Director and Blenheim resident Aaron Falvey pops another Tootsie Roll before arranging the actors.

"We did what we call the great candy swap - swapping Kiwi lollies for American," he says.

Long grass and gnarled trees make for challenging behind-the-scenes work.

Blenheim girl Mackenzie Taylor, 11, sits at the base of a sprawling, knotted tree with her mother, Nic Taylor-Kendrick, waiting for her scene to start.

Tomorrow, they film inside the shed that once stored Paul's farm machinery.

Shane Sutherland, of Blenheim, turned the building into the Seven Oaks bar, spending a month of his own time piecing together corrugated iron and steer skulls.

American film student Daniel Jessen​ perches on a mossy log to hold the boom and microphone above the actors but out of frame.

Director of photography Joshua Echevarria​ and the sound crew track alongside the actors as they film the scene, but they must step over the log to catch the whole scene, and more than once, they trip.

So the log is moved.

Kenyon Murphy does a lot of the heavy lifting. He's a film student from America in charge of sound design.

He takes his headphones on and off a lot, waiting for dogs to stop barking and motorbikes in the distance to pass.

"If we get it right, and the movie's good, you'll never know we're here," he says.

- The Marlborough Express