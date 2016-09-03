Why Liev Schreiber took 800 punches

Liev Schreiber takes 800 punches to make boxer drama The Bleeder more credible

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI Liev Schreiber, on the red carpet for The Bleeder at the Venice Film Festival, says it's not easy doing biographical films.

Liev Schreiber took around 800 punches when filming The Bleeder to make the boxing drama more credible and to not upset the prize fighter whose real life story it portrayed, the actor said at the Venice film festival on Friday.

The movie, based on the life of Chuck Wepner who almost went fifteen rounds with world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, is one of several movies screening in the out of competition section in Venice.

Schreiber said he does not like doing biographical films because of the comparisons that are made and the danger is even bigger playing a prize fighter, especially if he is still alive.



"Fortunately Chuck likes the movie and appreciates my efforts, otherwise I could be in big trouble," he told a press conference.

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI Liev Schreiber and his wife Naomi Watts, who also appears in The Bleeder.

READ MORE:

* Inside Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's New York loft

* Fresh characters and a sliver of hope for Ray Donovan

Director Philippe Falardeau said he was not convinced by boxing movies where cameras hide the punches or their absence.

"Fortunately for us and unfortunately for the insurance company, (Liev) said he was going to take real punches ... that made an enormous difference," the Canadian director told a press conference, adding particular effort went into portraying the 1975 title fight with Ali.

"What you see in the movie are bits and pieces of what happened in the real fight," he added. "Sometimes it's spectacular, sometimes it's not spectacular but it's genuine. And I didn't watch any boxing movie preparing this one."

‘The Bleeder’s Liev Schreiber On “The Rabbit Hole Of Narcissism” & Stallone As Friend To… https://t.co/fWDcG5vDWe pic.twitter.com/7uzTZJgHGi — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) September 2, 2016

But the movie is more than just a boxing drama, Falardeau said, adding it's a story of "a kid trapped inside a big man's body".

Schreiber's real-life partner Naomi Watts stars in the movie as Wepner's latest wife, Linda, after choosing not to take the role of the boxer's earlier spouse, saying she liked the spirit of the character and the difference to her earlier roles.

- Reuters