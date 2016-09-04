Groot's 'secret script'

Vin Diesel 'has secret Guardians of the Galaxy script'

YouTube

Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer

Vin Diesel has a secret script for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, director James Gunn has revealed.

The 49-year-old actor plays the walking and talking tree Groot in the Marvel films opposite Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, and is famous for only speaking five words including: "I am Groot."

Diesel even poked fun at his character's less than elaborate vocabulary by wearing a T-shirt to the movie's premiere in London back in 2014 with the words "I Am Groot" emblazoned on the front. 

Now Gunn, the man behind 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel slated for release in 2017, has revealed he and the Fast & Furious star share a secret script.

READ MORE:
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy tops Kiwi poll of superhero favourites
Will Brie Larson be Captain Marvel?
Karl Urban talks Thor 3, Marvel and heaps praise on fellow Kiwi Taika Waititi
Fans urge Marvel to give Captain America a boyfriend

 
Vin Diesel attends the UK Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy in London , 2014.
Samir Hussein

Vin Diesel attends the UK Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy in London , 2014.

He posted a snap of the 'Groot Version' of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 screenplay on Instagram on Friday, and confessed only he and Diesel know the true meaning behind the inflection variations of "I am Groot."

"The special Groot version of #GotGVol2 that only Vin Diesel & I have, where every Groot line is printed in English," Gunn said in his post.

Up until now, it was thought nobody knew what Groot meant apart from his raccoon pal Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper. 

Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in Guardians of the Galaxy.
MARVEL

Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, also starring Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan, will open on 5 May, 2017.
 

Ad Feedback
Vin Diesel took playing an 3 metre tall walking tree super seriously.
Samir Hussein

Vin Diesel took playing an 3 metre tall walking tree super seriously.

 - Cover Media

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

'I was doing God's work' video

Invercargill brass band Shanghai bound

Groot's 'secret script'

Bringing cool country to the masses.

Memories of the Crocodile Hunter

Former NWA manager dies

Action! It's guns and gumboots

This is Salma Hayek at 50

Meet the new Miss Universe NZ video

Family heartbreak for Parris Goebel

Quiz: Celebrity dads

Simmering cauldron played to perfection

Band's gift to terminally ill teen

Big Lebowski actor dies

'Miracle on the Hudson' on the big screen video

Ad Feedback
special offers