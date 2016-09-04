Real life romance on screen?

Five hankie film review for Kiwi-shot The Light Between Oceans

YouTube Partly shot in Marlborough and Otago, The Light Between Oceans is scheduled to open in NZ cinemas on November 3.

Filmed on a remote, windswept stretch of the New Zealand coast, The Light Between Oceans was always going to be a perfect stage for a certain kind of romance.

Case in point: the film's two stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander actually fell in love with each other during the making of the film.

A lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia raise a baby they rescue from an adrift rowboat.

Supplied The romance is sweeping in The Light Between Oceans.

But has the real-life love affair outplayed the fictional relationship on screen? Though they overwhelmingly liked the film, it appears the world's leading critics are undecided.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander in The Light Between Oceans.

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by London-based Australian author, M L Stedman, the film follows a childless couple living in an isolated lighthouse off the coast of Western Australia.

Following its international premiere at the Venice Film Festival, director Derek Cianfrance's drama opened across 1500 cinemas in the US taking NZ$7.17 million over the four day holiday weekend, less than the filmmakers had hoped, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New York Observer's Rex Reed called it "a mesmerising, engrossing and beautifully made cinematic experience, rare as a pink unicorn, that enchants for more than two hours and makes you wish for at least one hour more."



Reed singles out Fassbender for a little extra love, describing the 39-year-old actor as a "handsome chameleon in Technicolor with Brad Pitt's charisma, Paul Newman's blue eyes, Hugh Jackman's talent and Viggo Mortensen's torso."

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were reluctant to spend months living at a remote Kiwi lighthouse for The Light Between Oceans but ended up loving it.

We may all need a moment to get our breath back after such superlative praise. And perhaps loosen a button or two. (Is it me, or is it suddenly warm in here?)

In the film, Fassbender plays Tom Sherbourne, a lighthouse keeper who lives off the coast of Western Australia with his wife Isabel (Vikander) in the wake of World War I.

The couple raise a child who is washed ashore in a rowboat but must later come to terms with the fact that the child was not orphaned and that her birth mother, played by Rachel Weisz, is consumed with grief at her loss.

KIM CHISNALL Cape Campbell lighthouse where The Light Between Oceans was filmed.

Cue tears.

Across the board, reception to the film has been positive, but only modestly so.

And if there is consensus at all, it is that the film gets five out of five hankies on the weepie scale. It is a tearjerker, make no mistake.

The "trades" - The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and The Wrap - gave the film modest but not overwhelmingly positive reviews.

In stark contrast, the world's more respectable consumer titles, such as The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, were far more generous.

Perhaps the film's harshest critic, The Hollywood Reporter wasn't sold at all.

"The film, poised awkwardly between costume-drama prestige and all-out schmaltz, is so busy sweeping us up in a swirl of music, scenery and beautiful, suffering faces that it forgets to do the actual work of earning our emotions," reviewer Jon Frosch said.

It was, he added brutally, a "fundamentally silly piece of work ... trying to pass as self-respecting."

Variety's chief film critic Owen Gleiberman was equally unmoved.

"There's no denying that the movie, while lavishly shot and acted with impeccable gravity, has the operatic manipulativeness of a deeply solemn chick flick posing as art," Gleiberman wrote.

"The film earns its darkness, but it might have been even more affecting if it didn't shrink from the light," Gleiberman added.

The New York Times' Stephen Holden, while largely positive about the film, notes that it "steadily becomes a strained fable about forgiveness and revenge that sabotages its best intentions by taking one too many plot turns."

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw is also a fan, though he writes of "oceans of tears in this surging and swirling emotional melodrama."

"Unashamedly and even ruthlessly sentimental, this film tugs away at your heartstrings like it's ringing in the new year," Bradshaw said. "A new Richter scale may have to be devised to measure the mass audience lip-trembling."

Perhaps for the last word, we should return to Reed who, writing in New York Observer, had no shortage of generous superlatives to offer the film.

The film is, he swooned, "so vast and covers so much ground that any feeble attempt to tell you what happens in it only weakens the impact.

"It is a work of art," he concluded, "that must be experienced, not explained - intelligent, deeply heartfelt and one of the best films of the year."

